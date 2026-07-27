InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Foot Support That Adds Assisted Mobility Functionality to Standard Walkers

BLACKFOOT, ID, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory H. of Blackfoot, ID is the creator of the Walker Wheelchair, an accessory system designed to expand the functionality of existing walking assistance devices by providing integrated foot support. The invention consists of a pair of foot pegs that mount to the axle bolts on both sides of a standard walker. This design creates stable platforms that allow users to temporarily rest their legs or receive assisted mobility from a caregiver without transitioning to a conventional wheelchair.Standard walkers are widely used to improve balance and mobility for individuals with limited walking ability; however, they do not provide a means for users to rest their feet during periods of fatigue. As a result, individuals requiring prolonged mobility assistance may need to stop frequently or transition to a wheelchair, which is generally heavier, bulkier, and less convenient to transport. Caregivers may also have limited options for assisting walker users when additional support is needed.Walker Wheelchair features a simple mechanical attachment that enhances the capabilities of an existing walker. The invention is comprised of two durable foot pegs that extend outward from the walker's axle bolts to provide secure footrest platforms. During normal use, the walker continues to function conventionally. When the user becomes fatigued, the foot pegs provide temporary leg support and allow a caregiver or companion to push the walker while the user's feet remain supported on the pegs.The accessory is designed for durability, ease of installation, and compatibility with conventional walker designs. Installation involves mounting each peg to the walker's axle bolt, with slightly longer axle bolts used where necessary to accommodate the attachment. The compact design preserves the maneuverability and lightweight characteristics of the walker while adding functionality without requiring substantial modifications. Additionally, the device is not limited to standard walker wheels, but all terrain wheels could also be an option.Key features and benefits include:• Creates stable footrest platforms that allow users to temporarily rest their legs during periods of fatigue.• Enables caregivers or companions to assist mobility by pushing the walker while the user's feet remain supported.• Preserves the lightweight and portable advantages of a walker compared to a conventional wheelchair.• Offers an affordable method for expanding the functionality of existing walkers without replacing the mobility device.• Reduces the need to transition between multiple mobility aids during routine activities.The Walker Wheelchair expands the capabilities of an existing mobility aid through a straightforward mechanical modification. The design provides temporary leg support and assisted mobility while maintaining compatibility with standard walker operation.Gregory filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Walker Wheelchair. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Walker Wheelchair can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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