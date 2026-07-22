InventionHome® Inventors Create Assistive Device to Help People Independently Change Incontinence Undergarments

YUBA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocheal and Stephen N. of Yuba City, CA are the creators of the Dependable Helper, a unique system designed to help individuals independently change incontinence underwear or disposable briefs. The device provides a mechanical aid for dressing while reducing the physical demands associated with bending, twisting, and lifting, which is especially useful for people with limited mobility like the elderly and post-operative patients. The design is intended to promote greater independence while preserving user privacy during personal hygiene routines.Many individuals with chronic pain, limited flexibility, injuries, or temporary physical restrictions experience difficulty putting on adult undergarments without assistance. Conditions such as chronic back pain, neuropathy, obesity, pregnancy, arthritis, or post-surgical recovery can make bending to the feet or pulling garments upward both difficult and painful. As a result, some individuals must rely on caregivers for assistance with dressing or remain in soiled undergarments for extended periods, increasing the risk of skin irritation, pressure sores, and infection while also affecting personal dignity and independence.Dependable Helper offers a lightweight, ergonomically designed dressing aid that assists users in positioning and pulling on incontinence undergarments. The device incorporates two elongated arms with large handles for comfortable gripping, as well as secondary handles positioned midway along each arm to provide additional leverage during use. The base features a combination of a half-moon contour and a straight edge that facilitates positioning of the garment during the dressing process.To use the device, the user places it across the lap with the handles extending outward and stretches the undergarment over the base. After placing both feet through the leg openings, the user pulls the device upward using the handles until the garment reaches the knees. The undergarment is then released from the device, allowing it to be pulled the remainder of the way to the waist by hand. Throughout the process, the device helps keep the undergarment elevated above the floor to prevent contamination and minimize awkward body movements.Key features and benefits include:• Assists individuals with independently changing incontinence underwear or disposable briefs.• Helps keep undergarments off the floor during the dressing process to help reduce the potential for contamination from dirt, germs, and bacteria.• Lightweight construction promotes ease of handling and repeated everyday use.• Supports safer and more comfortable dressing for individuals with chronic pain, neuropathy, obesity, pregnancy-related mobility limitations, arthritis, and other conditions affecting lower-body movement.Dependable Helper simplifies an essential daily task for individuals with mobility limitations. The ergonomic design, straightforward operating procedure, and reusable construction offer a practical means of improving personal independence while reducing physical strain and helping users maintain greater dignity during personal care.Rocheal and Stephen filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Dependable Helper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Dependable Helper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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