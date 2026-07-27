Learn How Routine Septic Care Can Protect Homes and Healthy Waters

The Garrett County Watershed Coordinator, Molly Ramsey, encourages county property owners to learn how routine septic and sewer system care can protect their homes, help prevent costly repairs, and support clean groundwater, streams, and recreational waters.

The Deep Creek Watershed Foundation will host the free community program Healthy Septics, Healthy Streams, & Healthy Lake on August 3, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the Garrett College Performing Arts Center.

Craig Umbel, Director of Environmental Health, will explain common septic and wastewater systems in Garrett County, what to do when a septic system shows signs of failure, and how proposed increases in wastewater flow are reviewed.

The program will also cover public sewer best practices, including an overview of grinder-pump systems, what red-light alerts may indicate, and whom property owners should contact at Garrett County Public Utilities with questions or concerns.

Of particular interest to property owners in the Deep Creek watershed, guest speaker Eric Null, former Deep Creek Lake Manager and Foundation Advisor, will discuss how failing septic systems can affect Deep Creek Lake and the surrounding watershed. Participants will also learn about local partnerships and potential assistance for Deep Creek Lake watershed property owners in who need help covering the cost of septic-system maintenance.

Attendance and refreshments are free, but advance registration is requested through the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation event website: https://deepcreekwatershedfoundation.betterworld.org/events/healthy-septics-healthy-streams

For additional information, please contact Molly Ramsey at 301-334-1923 or mramsey@garrettcountymd.gov.