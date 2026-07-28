Paving Operations on 11th and 12th Streets, Dennett Road, and Broadford Road
The Garrett County Department of Public Works - Roads Division has announced that paving operations will be taking place on 11th Street, 12th Street, Dennett Road, and Broadford Road beginning on or around Monday, August 3, 2026.
The public is advised to expect delays during paving work in progress. Citizens are reminded to exercise caution in and around work zone areas.
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