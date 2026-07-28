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Help Plan the Future of Parks, Trails, and Recreation in Garrett County

Garrett County is seeking public input as part of the update to the County’s Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.

Your feedback will help the County understand how people use local parks, trails, recreation facilities, and open spaces; what may be missing; and where future improvements and investments may be needed.

The survey is open to residents, seasonal residents, visitors, students, and people who work in Garrett County. People of all ages are encouraged to participate, and the survey should take only a few minutes to complete.

Take the survey: www.garrettcountymd.gov/RecSurvey

Your voice can help shape the future of parks, trails, and recreation throughout Garrett County.

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Help Plan the Future of Parks, Trails, and Recreation in Garrett County

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