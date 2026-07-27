Housing Production Plan Draft Available for Public Review

The Housing Production Plan serves as the Town's strategic roadmap for addressing housing needs over the next five years. Developed with extensive community input, the draft outlines housing goals, priorities, and implementation strategies to guide future housing policy and investment decisions.

Community members are encouraged to review the draft and submit comments before final adoption. Written comments and questions may be emailed to Dylan Metsch-Ampel at housing@nantucket-ma.gov.

Your feedback is an important part of shaping Nantucket's housing future, and we encourage all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to participate in the review process.

See Draft Plan Here.



