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Help Us Track Ticks: Volunteer Your Yard!

The Health & Human Services Department is conducting surveys to better understand the prevalence and composition of tick populations on the island. Homeowners interested in volunteering to have their yards assessed can complete the form shared here.

New & Noteworthy Posted on July 17, 2026

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Help Us Track Ticks: Volunteer Your Yard!

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