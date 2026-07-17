Help Us Track Ticks: Volunteer Your Yard!

The Health & Human Services Department is conducting surveys to better understand the prevalence and composition of tick populations on the island. Homeowners interested in volunteering to have their yards assessed can complete the form shared here. New & Noteworthy Posted on July 17, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.