Creatio Partners with ai4process as Exclusive Partner in India and Global System Integrator

The new partnership will help organizations modernize operations with AI and no-code

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio, an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today announced a partnership with ai4process Ltd, a global digital transformation and enterprise automation consulting company.Through the partnership, ai4process becomes Creatio’s exclusive partner in India while supporting global customers as a system integrator, with a strong presence across the UK and Europe. Leveraging its expertise in AI-driven process optimization, enterprise transformation, and intelligent automation, ai4process will help organizations modernize customer operations, streamline complex business processes, and accelerate AI adoption with Creatio's AI-native CRM and workflow platform."At ai4process, we are committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of AI, automation, and digital transformation. Our partnership with Creatio strengthens our ability to deliver next-generation CRM and workflow solutions that empower businesses to innovate faster, improve customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. We are excited to bring Creatio's AI-native platform to organizations seeking a more agile and intelligent approach to enterprise transformation," said Amit Agrawal, CEO of ai4process Ltd.Creatio is an AI-native CRM and workflow platform built for the AI era. Through its Unlimited Enterprise operating model, organizations can scale execution freely across teams, AI agents, and operations without the constraints of traditional enterprise software. Creatio combines CRM, industry workflows, AI-native capabilities, and no-code tools on one unified platform to help organizations automate processes, adapt faster, and continuously evolve how work gets done. Genuine care for customers and partners remains at the heart of Creatio’s approach to innovation. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports, and its products consistently receive outstanding end-user reviews on peer-to-peer platforms.“ai4process brings a strong track record of helping organizations navigate complex digital transformation initiatives through innovative technology solutions and deep industry expertise. We are delighted to welcome ai4process to the Creatio partner ecosystem as our exclusive partner in India and a trusted global system integrator, and look forward to helping organizations accelerate their adoption of AI CRM and workflow automation," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About ai4processai4process Ltd., headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a global digital transformation and enterprise automation consulting company helping organizations accelerate growth through AI, automation, and customer-centric innovation. The company specializes in AI-powered business solutions, CRM implementations, workflow automation, intelligent decisioning, and enterprise modernization initiatives.With expertise spanning AI, no-code platforms, business process management, and customer engagement solutions, ai4process enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and achieve measurable business outcomes. Through its consulting, implementation, managed services, and innovation practices, ai4process supports enterprises across multiple industries in their digital transformation journeys.For more information, visit www.ai4process.com About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.