Creatio Announces Bank.AI Summit, Bringing Together Banking Leaders to Shape the Future of AI in Financial Services

The premier in-person event for financial services executives exploring AI strategy, governance, and real-world innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today announced Bank.AI Summit by Creatio, an executive event dedicated to banking and credit union leaders shaping the future of AI in financial services. Taking place on October 27, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, this curated in-person experience brings together the ideas and people that move the industry forward.As financial institutions transition beyond AI experimentation toward enterprise-wide adoption, executives are navigating new challenges around governance, security, customer experience, and organizational readiness. Bank.AI Summit was created to help banking and credit union leaders turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.Throughout the one-day event, attendees will hear from banking executives, technology innovators, and AI experts through more than 20 sessions focused on the opportunities and challenges shaping the industry today. Agenda topics will include:AI strategies proven to work for banks and credit unionsGovernance best practices for managing risk and scaling AI responsiblyAI agent showcases that unveil the art of what’s possible for financial institutionsSuccess stories from banks actively deploying AI across the entire customer journeyIn addition to keynote presentations, attendees can explore three dedicated learning tracks—Grow Your Bank, Serve Your Customers, and Security, Guardrails & Governance—offering practical frameworks for every stage of their journey.Beyond the educational sessions, Bank.AI Summit provides a unique opportunity for banking and credit union executives to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and learn from organizations leading AI transformation across financial services. Hosted at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, the event combines executive networking with actionable insights in one of the city's premier venues.Registration is now open.Learn more and register: Bank.AI Summit by Creatio | October 27 About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

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