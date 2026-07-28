Triumph Motorcycles Selects C2A Security’s EVSec Platform for Long-Term Product Cybersecurity Compliance

Following a Successful Proof of Concept, Triumph Commits to the Long-Term Deployment of the EVSec Platform Across Its Product Security Lifecycle

Triumph put EVSec through a rigorous proof of concept and chose it as their long-term cybersecurity platform. We are proud to be part of that journey.” — Roy Fridman

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C2A Security, the developer of the EVSec AI-driven, live-risk, security and compliance platform for regulated industries, and Triumph Motorcycles Limited, one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle manufacturers, closed a strategic multi-year partnership to deploy the EVSec platform across Triumph’s product security operations. The agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies and reflects Triumph’s commitment to treating cybersecurity as a core engineering discipline as its motorcycles become increasingly software-defined and connected.The partnership follows a structured Proof of Concept in which EVSec was evaluated against Triumph’s real-world engineering requirements and internal processes. During the POC, Triumph’s teams assessed the platform’s ability to support live-risk contextual Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA) , cybersecurity requirements management, regulatory workflow automation, and compliance reporting. The results of that evaluation gave Triumph’s engineering and leadership teams the confidence to commit to EVSec as its long-term product security platform.How the EVSec Platform Supports Triumph’s Product Security TeamsEVSec provides a unified environment for managing cybersecurity across the full product development lifecycle - from initial threat modeling and risk assessment through to vulnerability management , compliance evidence generation, and regulatory reporting. Where static tools produce point-in-time compliance artifacts, EVSec creates living systems based on live-risk and contextual understanding that adapt as products evolve, threats change, and regulatory requirements develop.“Triumph is a brand that embodies engineering precision and a relentless drive to innovate, so it is particularly meaningful that their teams put EVSec through a rigorous proof of concept and chose it as their long-term cybersecurity platform. This agreement reflects how seriously the industry’s leading manufacturers are taking cybersecurity - not as a compliance checkbox, but as an integral part of how great motorcycles are designed and built. We are proud to be part of that journey with Triumph.”- Roy Fridman, CEO, C2A SecurityMotorcycles are no exception to the broader transformation reshaping the vehicle industry. Modern Triumph models feature sophisticated electronic architectures, connectivity functions, and over-the-air update capabilities - all of which introduce cybersecurity considerations that must be managed systematically from the earliest stages of product development.While motorcycle manufacturers are not yet subject to mandatory cybersecurity regulation, the direction of travel is clear. UN Regulation R155 - which already mandates a Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) for passenger cars and commercial vehicles - has been formally extended to cover motorcycles and other Category L vehicles, with compliance deadlines for new motorcycle types from December 2027 and all types by June 2029.Triumph’s decision to deploy EVSec now - ahead of any regulatory obligation - reflects a deliberate choice to build cybersecurity into its engineering processes from the ground up, rather than retrofitting compliance under pressure. It positions the company to meet upcoming type approval requirements with confidence, and to demonstrate to customers, regulators, and partners that cybersecurity is a genuine engineering priority.C2A Security is a product security platform with significant AI capabilities built in to deliver context intelligence for software-defined products in heavily regulated industries, including automotive, medical devices, industrial, and robotics.As regulations such as UN R155, FDA Section 524B, and the EU Cyber Resilience Act require manufacturers to demonstrate product security continuously, C2A Security's EVSec platform gives manufacturers and their suppliers one live view of security and compliance across the product lifecycle, shortening software release times and decreasing the cost of compliance.A CLEPA Innovation Award recipient for its industry-pioneering DevSecOps platform, C2A Security counts Bayer, BMW Group, Daimler Truck AG, Ascensia, Elekta, NVIDIA, Siemens, HARMAN, Marelli, NTT Data, and Deloitte among its customers and technology partners.C2A Security was founded in 2016 by NDS/Cisco veteran Michael Dick, with global headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel.To learn more about EVSec, visit c2a-sec.com

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