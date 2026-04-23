C2A Security Appoints former Lockheed Martin and Mercedes-Benz AG Executive Ronen Lago to its Board of Directors

Former Lockheed Martin and Mercedes-Benz AG executive joins C2A Security’s Board to support growth in AI-driven product security.

C2A Security is addressing a critical need in the market by helping product companies secure increasingly connected, software-defined systems with greater speed and context.” — Ronen Lago

JERUSALEM, JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ronen has over 25 years of experience in designing and implementing advanced intelligence systems and cybersecurity solutions. Throughout his career, he has held senior technology and R&D leadership roles at international companies such as Head of Security and Innovation at Mercedes-Benz AG, CTO at Lockheed Martin, CTO & Co founder of CYE, specializing in exposure management, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Motorola, where he managed multidisciplinary teams in complex enterprise and critical mission environments.His expertise covers cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, IoT, and critical infrastructure networks, including SCADA and smart manufacturing. He also has extensive experience at the intersection of innovation, operational resilience, and security in industries where connected systems must perform reliably at scale.Ronen joins C2A Security at a time when product manufacturers are under growing pressure to secure increasingly complex AI and software-defined, connected systems while meeting rising operational and regulatory demands. His background in advanced intelligence systems, enterprise cybersecurity, and large-scale cyber-physical environments will support C2A Security as it continues to expand its leadership in AI-driven product security.At C2A Security, Lago will assist the company in advancing EVSec, its AI driven, context-based product security orchestration platform. EVSec helps organizations enhance product security throughout the lifecycle by integrating contextual risk analysis, automated threat modeling, SBOM intelligence, vulnerability management, and regulatory compliance for software-defined products and cyber-physical systems.“Ronen brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, strategic leadership, and hands-on experience in complex cyber-physical environments,” said Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. “His background in enterprise cybersecurity, AI, and critical infrastructure will be highly valuable as we continue to expand EVSec and help customers address increasingly sophisticated product security, resilience, and regulatory challenges.”“C2A Security is tackling one of the most critical challenges facing modern product companies: how to secure increasingly connected, software-defined systems with the speed, context, and operational alignment required today,” said Ronen Lago. “I am excited to join the company’s Board of Directors and look forward to supporting its ongoing innovation, growth, and market leadership.”About C2A SecurityC2A Security is the only AI-based, context-driven product security orchestration platform that addresses the specific needs of software-defined products in heavily regulated sectors. Founded in 2016, C2A Security’s customers and technology partners include top-tier global players as Bayer, BMW Group, Daimler Truck AG, Ascensia, Elekta, NVIDIA, Siemens, Orcanos, HARMAN, Marelli, NTT Data, and Deloitte.A CLEPA Innovation Award recipient for its industry-pioneering DevSecOps platform, C2A Security empowers companies to bridge the visibility gap between security and engineering teams towards a unified security posture. By leveraging AI-driven contextual analysis, advanced security automation, and automated compliance reporting, C2A Security transforms product security to shorten software release times and decrease costs in the healthcare, industrial, robotics, automotive, and other Cyber-Physical Systems.C2A Security was founded by NDS/Cisco veteran Michael Dick, with its global headquarters in Jerusalem, Israel. c2a-sec.com/.

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