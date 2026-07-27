A' Giftware Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Giftware Design Awards

A' Giftware Design Awards 2026 invites giftware designers, artisans, brands and product innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Giftware Design Awards . The A' Giftware Design Awards are open for entries by Giftware Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Giftware Brands, Giftware Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Craftsmen and Artisans, Ceramic Artists, Glass Artists, Metalworkers, Industrial Designers, Gift Item Producers, Marketing Agencies, Retail Branding Specialists, Giftware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Giftware products, decorative gifts and collectible items developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Giftware Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of giftware and decorative product innovations, Giftware Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Giftware Brands, Giftware Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Craftsmen and Artisans, Ceramic Artists, Glass Artists, Metalworkers, Industrial Designers, Gift Item Producers, Marketing Agencies, Retail Branding Specialists, Giftware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Giftware Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Giftware Awards consideration.The A' Giftware Design Awards recognize excellence in gift products that combine emotional value, craftsmanship and commercial appeal. From decorative ornaments, collectible figurines and personalized keepsakes to premium souvenirs, seasonal gifts, commemorative products and artistic home accents, the competition celebrates designs that create memorable gifting experiences through originality, aesthetics and functionality. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, artisans, retailers, branding specialists and product development professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on creativity, craftsmanship, market relevance and design excellence.Giftware Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Giftware Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Giftware Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Giftware Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Giftware Awards.Eligible entries include personalized gifts, decorative ornaments, collectible figurines, souvenirs, commemorative products, artistic home accents, seasonal gifts and premium keepsakes that could be submitted to A' Giftware Design Awards : Candles, Figurines, Picture Frames, Decorative Plates, Ornaments, Souvenirs, Personalized Mugs, Collectibles and More. Giftware Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/79 Prize for Good Giftware DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Giftware Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Giftware Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Giftware Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Giftware Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Giftware Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Giftware Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Giftware Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Giftware Design Awards.Giftware Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, giftware manufacturers, retailers, artisans, souvenir brands, product designers, lifestyle companies and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=79 to see past winners of the A' International Giftware Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/79 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Giftware AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across giftware design, decorative products, craftsmanship and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative gift products and collectible objects, the competition promotes artistic creativity, commercial innovation and high-quality product development. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers, artisans and giftware brands introduce distinctive gift collections to a global audience while advancing excellence in gift product design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Giftware Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.