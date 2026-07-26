Mayor Wilson’s Statement on Seattle Center Shootings

What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence.

Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire.

No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city.

Our first responsibilities are supporting grieving families, caring for the injured, and providing clear and accurate information for the public.

I want to thank the Seattle police officers who responded to the scene and took a suspect into custody. I also want to recognize Seattle firefighters and medical personnel at Harborview who are treating the injured, as well as Seattle Center and event staff and bystanders who helped people reach safety and provided aid in terrifying circumstances.

We know that many people who were not physically injured will carry what they experienced today for a long time. That includes witnesses, workers, first responders, and everyone waiting to learn whether someone they love is safe. Call or text 988 if you or someone you want to help is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Gun violence changes families forever. Its trauma reaches far beyond the people struck by bullets. In the days ahead, we will establish what happened and be transparent with the public about what we have learned.

Tonight, our attention belongs to the people whose lives were taken, those fighting to recover, and the families beside them.

Seattle grieves with you, and we will stand with you in the difficult days ahead.