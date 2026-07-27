Gun Violence at Seattle Center Takes Three Lives  

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Bite of Seattle Sunday night.

Officers who were on the Seattle Center grounds for the food festival heard the gunfire and rapidly responded. Preliminary reports indicate that two people exchanged gunfire outside the Seattle Center Armory around 6 p.m. Seven people of varying ages were struck by bullets.

Three people, a 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and a 56-year-old woman, tragically lost their lives. Two individuals died at the scene and a third passed away at Harborview Medical Center.

Four additional, including a toddler, people were hospitalized. As of early Monday morning, everyone remained in stable condition at local hospitals.

Officers who responded to gun violence quickly arrested one individual. The man was taken to Seattle Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

Police do not believe the public is in danger. Investigators are pursuing leads to identify others involved in the gun violence.

“Our officers were there within seconds. They performed emergency aid to the wounded until the Seattle Fire Department was on scene,” said Acting Chief Tyrone Davis. “Simultaneously, officers launched a search for the people responsible for this senseless violence.”

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

Incident Number 2026- 219105/ West Precinct