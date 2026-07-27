STEMart Introduces High-Precision Multimeters for Life Science and Laboratory Applications

STEMart announces the expansion of its analytical instrumentation portfolio with the launch of its new high-precision Multimeter product line.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEMart, a US-based provider of comprehensive services and technical solutions for all phases of medical device development, has announced the expansion of its analytical instrumentation portfolio with the launch of its new high-precision Multimeter product line. To meet the stringent demands of modern research facilities, biotechnology environments, and advanced laboratory infrastructures, these instruments can provide precise, multi-functional electrical measurement capabilities to maintain and calibrate sensitive experimental setups.

A multimeter, also known as a volt-ohm-milliammeter, volt-ohmmeter or VOM, is a measuring instrument capable of measuring various electrical parameters. Typically, a multimeter can measure voltage, resistance and current, and can therefore be used as a voltmeter, ammeter and ohmmeter, respectively. Some multimeters can also measure other physical quantities, such as temperature and capacitance. Multimeters vary in size, functionality and price. They range from portable, handheld devices to high-precision benchtop instruments.

STEMart now offers a series of multimeters for various applications. For example, A system switch equipped with a high-performance digital multimeter (CAT# STEM-LE-0108-LC) is now available. It is housed in a compact, 2U-high (3.5 inches/89 mm) chassis with six card slots. It easily meets the requirements of applications with medium to high channel counts. When fully loaded, the main unit supports up to 576 two-wire multiplexer channels, delivering unrivalled channel density and highly cost-effective channel pricing. The product has an optimized multi-processor architecture, making it suitable for high-throughput scanning and mode-switching applications. Furthermore, remote PC control is possible via Ethernet, USB, and GPIB interfaces.

STEMart also offers a large-digit Hygro-Thermometer (CAT#: STEM-AIAE-0030-LKN) that can measure both humidity and temperature simultaneously. This product is ideal for use in factories, greenhouses and offices, helping to maintain optimal temperature and humidity levels while recording daily extremes. It features a large LCD screen (3.1 x 2.4"/80 x 62mm) displaying 1-inch-high digits and a memory with a reset function that stores maximum and minimum values. The measurement accuracy is ±5% RH, ±1°C and ±1.8°F (within the range of 0 to 50°C / 32 to 122°F).

The Light Meter (CAT# STEM-AIAE-0053-LKN) measures light intensity up to 40,000 foot-candles or 400,000 lux with a high resolution of 0.01 fc/lux and a basic accuracy of ±(5% reading + 0.5% full scale). It is ideal for indoor lighting tests and for checking security and safety illumination in parking garages, night-time ATM areas, stairwells, landings and hallways. It is supplied with a 9V battery, a light sensor with a protective cover, a protective holster and a soft case.

The complete line of STEMart Multimeter products is now available for browsing and procurement. For comprehensive product specifications, technical details, or to request a quote, please visit the official category page at https://www.ste-mart.com/category-multimeters-1621.htm.

About STEMart

STEMart is an industry-leading eCommerce platform incorporated with an extensive global footprint and a broad portfolio of more than 10,000 products. It aims to provide better lab materials, medical instruments and consumables, excellent technologies, and high-quality services to global customers in the fields of science, technology, and engineering, from the discovery stage upward to the manufacturing process. STEMart is dedicated to enhancing research and biotech production with simpler and safer protocols to access better health worldwide.

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