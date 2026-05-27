STEMart Announces Comprehensive Viscometers and Accessories for Global Laboratory and Industrial Applications

STEMart announces the expansion of its analytical instrument catalog with a robust selection of Viscometer and Accessory solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEMart, a US-based provider of comprehensive services for all phases of medical device development, has announced the expansion of its analytical instrument catalog with a robust selection of Viscometer and Accessory solutions. This specialized product line is engineered to meet the demanding requirements of fluid characterization in sectors ranging from pharmaceutical manufacturing to chemical processing and quality control.

Viscosity is a measure of a substance's resistance to flow when a force is applied. A viscometer, also known as a viscosimeter, is an instrument used to measure the viscosity of fluids such as oils, plastics, paints, coatings, adhesives, waxes, and asphalt. The viscosity of a liquid affects its performance when being pumped, piped or used for impregnation and coating. Viscosity is also an effective indirect indicator of properties such as molecular weight and density. These material characteristics influence the fluid's flow behaviour. Consequently, viscometers are essential in many industries, including adhesives, biotechnology, chemicals, food production, coatings manufacture, the petroleum industry and the pharmaceutical industry.

STEMart's latest catalogue offers a wide range of viscometers and related accessories, including entry-level digital rotary viscometers and high-end rheometers capable of performing complex yield stress analysis. This comprehensive ecosystem of viscometers and accessories will ensure that scientists and quality control managers have access to the specialized tools they need to obtain reliable data, regardless of sample complexity or environmental constraints.

STEMart offers the Saybolt Viscometer BSV-0623 (CAT# STEM-OEM-0301-ZJF), for example. This instrument is manufactured in accordance with T0623 and ASTM D88 standards for Saybolt viscosity testing of bitumen, as specified in the JTJ052 Standard Test Methods for Bitumen and Bituminous Mixtures in Highway Engineering. It is used to determine the Saybolt viscosity of bitumen and bituminous materials under controlled, constant-temperature conditions.

The instrument integrates a bath, a temperature controller, a digital display and an automatic calculation function for parameters such as the calibration coefficient, time and viscosity. Dual-line detection enables the simultaneous measurement of two samples and the automatic averaging of results. It automatically converts Saybolt viscosity to Engler and kinematic viscosity, providing three sets of data in one test for enhanced efficiency.

The Touch Screen Digital Display Viscometer BDV-5SC (CAT#: STEM-OEM-0302-ZJF) is widely used to measure the viscosity of various fluids. It provides accurate and consistent measurement results, making it ideal for quality control in laboratory and industrial settings alike. It features an automatic testing mode and built-in data storage and is equipped with a 5-inch colour LCD touchscreen that clearly and intuitively displays parameters. Furthermore, it has RS232 and USB interfaces for connection to printers and computers.

STEMart continues to offer high quality products to meet the growing demand for precise fluid characterization across the biotechnology, chemical, and food processing industries. For more information about STEMart's Viscometer and Accessory offerings, please visit https://www.ste-mart.com/category-viscometer-1491.htm.

About STEMart

STEMart is an industry-leading eCommerce platform incorporated with an extensive global footprint and a broad portfolio of more than 10,000 products. It aims to provide better lab materials, medical instruments and consumables, excellent technologies, and high-quality services to global customers in the fields of science, technology, and engineering, from the discovery stage upward to the manufacturing process. STEMart is dedicated to enhancing research and biotech production with simpler and safer protocols to access better health worldwide.

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