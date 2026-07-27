Creative Diagnostics Launches Custom ELISA Kit Development Services for Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Research

Creative Diagnostics launches comprehensive ELISA Kit Development services to support researchers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of its comprehensive ELISA Kit Development services to meet the growing demands of biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical laboratories, and academic institutions. The new services, including antibody matched pair screening, precision automated microplate coating, and positive control antibody development, can deliver highly sensitive, reproducible, and fully validated custom immunoassay kits tailored to unique target analytes.

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was independently developed in 1971 by Engall and Perlmann and by van Weemen and Schuurs with the aim of avoiding the problems associated with radioimmunoassays. Since then, ELISA has become a widely used method for detecting polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies in biological fluids or culture media.

Offering advantages such as high specificity, ease of use, excellent stability, and rapid analysis, ELISA has become a commonly used tool in clinical and research settings for analyzing proteins, peptides, and small molecules. Currently, numerous commercial kits and automated systems are available on the market for detecting antigen-specific antibodies following vaccination or for diagnosing infectious diseases.

Creative Diagnostics now offers ELISA kit development services tailored to clients' specific analytes, developing kits capable of reliably detecting and quantifying them. Each kit undergoes comprehensive development and validation of the assay to ensure sensitivity and reproducibility for the researchers' specified target. Creative Diagnostics has assisted numerous companies, laboratories, and researchers in completing a wide range of projects through its bespoke ELISA assay development services.

The new services cover the entire process: from the initial antigen design and synthesis, rigorous screening of matching antibodies, assay development and optimization, and precision microplate coating, to the production of complete ELISA kits. The team supports the development of positive control antibodies and can help users transition to automated platforms, facilitating the move from research use only (RUO) to in vitro diagnostics (IVD).

The company's research team has extensive experience in custom antibody development and unrivalled expertise in antibody preparation, covering targets ranging from small molecules to large protein molecules. This supports the development of a diverse range of test kits. Its scientists have developed hundreds of unique diluents and have decades of experience optimizing analytical conditions for the detection of analytes across a wide range of applications.

Creative Diagnostics' ELISA kit development services can support various fields of scientific research, including drug discovery and development (e.g. pharmacokinetics, anti-drug antibodies, and clinical sample screening), industrial process control (e.g. human-derived components and antibiotic residues), the development of diagnostic biomarker test kits, vaccine quality control and efficacy assessment, analysis of food, water, and environmental samples, monitoring of small-molecule drugs, and validation of target expression in various cell lines or extracts.

For more information about Creative Diagnostics' custom ELISA Kit Development services or to request a project consultation, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/ELISA-Assays.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers' assay development and manufacturing needs.

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