Creative Diagnostics Introduces Comprehensive Lipidomics Services to Accelerate Biomarker Discovery and Disease Research

Creative Diagnostics launches specialized Lipidomics Services to advance pharmaceutical development, academic research, and clinical translation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a reagent supplier and developer focused on biologics quality control, has announced the expansion of its contract research portfolio with the launch of its specialized Lipidomics Services. Based on liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) platforms, the new service suite can provide deep, high-resolution profiling of the lipidome to advance pharmaceutical development, academic research, and clinical translation.

Lipids play a vital role in biological membranes. They provide a barrier for almost all cellular structures and act as dynamic building blocks, enabling certain membrane proteins to function efficiently and facilitating signal transduction. In addition to their involvement in metabolism and energy conversion, lipids are also involved in various developmental processes, such as cell growth and differentiation, across a wide range of species. Consequently, they trigger apoptotic events. Cellular lipids are highly dynamic, undergoing constant changes in response to variations in physiological, pathological, and environmental conditions. Lipids are categorized into a small number of classes and subclasses.

Lipidome, referring to the complete set or collection of lipid molecules that may be present in a biological system, has emerged in recent years. Lipidomics has been studied in relation to various cellular events, including cellular transport and the maintenance of homeostasis in different disease states. Under steady-state conditions, lipid imbalances may lead to disease in the host. Furthermore, lipids are involved in metabolic abnormalities associated with numerous diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and other chronic conditions. Lipidomics offers significant advantages in characterizing such lipids, thereby facilitating the exploration of their precise functions in disease diagnosis.

Creative Diagnostics now provides researchers with comprehensive LC-MS/MS-based lipidomics services to accelerate drug discovery, biomarker discovery, translational medicine, and mechanism-driven research. The workflow combines optimized lipid extraction, high-resolution mass spectrometry, advanced bioinformatics, and pathway-level interpretation to enable sensitive and reproducible lipid profiling across a variety of biological matrices.

The company's lipidomics platform supports full-spectrum lipid profiling, quantitative lipid analysis, characterization of lipid mediators, analysis of inflammation-associated lipids, immunometabolic studies, fibrosis-associated lipid remodelling, assessment of drug responses, biomarker discovery and multi-omics integration. Combining high-resolution LC-MS/MS analysis with pathway-centred interpretation provides clients' research with valuable biological insights that go beyond traditional metabolite analysis.

Creative Diagnostics offers broad-spectrum lipid profiling, covering structurally diverse lipid classes involved in cell signalling, membrane dynamics, oxidative stress and metabolic regulation. The company's workflows support non-targeted and targeted lipidomics, semi-quantitative analysis, relative abundance profiling and the development of custom lipid detection panels.

The company's analytical platform enables the comprehensive analysis of a wide range of lipid classes, including phospholipids, sphingolipids, neutral lipids, fatty acids and lipid mediators. The company's workflows are designed to maximize lipid coverage while maintaining robust analytical reproducibility. Furthermore, Creative Diagnostics provides specialized bioinformatics workflows for analyzing lipidomics datasets, enabling accurate lipid annotation and pathway interpretation.

For more information about Creative Diagnostics' Lipidomics Services, please visit the official service page at https://qbd.creative-diagnostics.com/lipidomics-services.html.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative tools and reagents for bioprocess impurity analysis. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support researchers in the quality control of biologics and provides biopharmaceutical quality, purity and safety assays, analytical methods and applications for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

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