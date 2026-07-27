Vietnam's First Certified Quantum Security Trainers: SpecterAI Completes Train-the-Trainer Program with Three Partners

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Vietnam Gains Its First Cohort of Certified Quantum Security Trainers: SpecterAI Completes Train-the-Trainer Program for Three Strategic Partners

VIETNAM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just one day after the national digital signature authority urged businesses to prepare proactively for the post-quantum era, the Vietnamese market gained the training capacity to answer that call.On July 22, 2026, SpecterAI completed its Train-the-Trainer program for three strategic partners: HPT (Vietnam), QNet (Vietnam), and Edmond Tung (Corporate Trainer & ACLP-Certified WSQ Trainer, Singapore). Following the program, all three partners are now able to independently deliver the Quantum-Safe Security Foundations course to their own clients — including state-owned enterprises, banks, financial services and insurance firms, and telecommunications operators across the region.At a workshop hosted by the National Electronic Authentication Centre (NEAC) on July 21 in Hanoi, NEAC Director Ms. To Thi Thu Huong warned that the public key infrastructure regarded as trustworthy today “risks being broken tomorrow if timely action is not taken,” and called on enterprises and data centers to proactively prepare their infrastructure for post-quantum cryptographic standards. The scale of the challenge is already clear: as of the end of June 2026, Vietnam had issued nearly 32 million digital signature certificates, reaching 45.62% of the adult population — a substantial body of digital assets that may eventually need to be migrated to new algorithms.Also at the workshop, Mr. Hoang Nguyen Van, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Institute for Digital Transformation Innovation (VIDTI), stressed that organizations “cannot wait until quantum computers arrive before beginning the migration.” What he considers most concerning is the “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) strategy: encrypted data collected today and held until quantum technology is powerful enough to decrypt it, with healthcare, financial, banking, and customer data the most exposed targets. CISA, NSA, and NIST issued the same warning in their 2023 joint guidance, which recommends inventorying cryptographic systems and prioritizing the migration of systems holding long-lived data.The course the three partners will deliver is built around Mosca's Inequality (X+Y>Z) — a tool proposed by Michele Mosca, co-author of the Global Risk Institute's annual Quantum Threat Timeline Report in Canada — designed to answer the most practical question of all: how many years does my data need to stay protected, and how long will migration take?“Completing the Train-the-Trainer program is a major milestone for SpecterAI,” said Dr. Peter Huynh, Chairman of SpecterAI APAC. “We are no longer the sole provider of quantum security knowledge. We have built a partner network capable of scaling this training independently and sustainably.”Qnet and HPT bring deep, established relationships with enterprise and public-sector clients in Vietnam, while Edmond Tung contributes his expertise in corporate executive education and business engagement in Singapore, helping business leaders understand and prepare for emerging technologies.The three-partner structure reflects a deliberate calculation about reach: QNet and HPT bring long-standing relationships with enterprise and public-sector clients in Vietnam, while Edmond serves as a technology gateway in Singapore. Participants who earn certification will become a core force in spreading knowledge and raising awareness of cryptographic security in the quantum era among the business and institutional community.The economics behind it are straightforward. According to IBM's 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average data breach costs USD 4.44 million — before accounting for a scenario in which years of accumulated data are decrypted at once, where total losses could be many times higher.Conversely, acting early delivers benefits well beyond defense: it strengthens credibility with international partners and investors, in line with the NEAC Director's proposal to “leapfrog on standards”; and it generates genuine market demand for a domestic ecosystem of quantum solutions and startups.On that basis, SpecterAI calls on banking, financial, insurance, telecommunications, and public-sector organizations to join the program through QNet, HPT, or Edmond, and encourages policymakers to consider incorporating quantum-safe standards into the national digital transformation roadmap.“Vietnam has both the capability and the conditions not only to protect itself against quantum risk, but to become a supplier of high-quality quantum security solutions and talent for the entire ASEAN region,” Dr. Huynh said. “This is a journey that requires enterprises, startups, and government bodies to move together.”About SpecterAI: SpecterAI is a pioneer in quantum security in Vietnam, working alongside training partners and enterprises to build organizational resilience against the risks posed by quantum computing.References:- VnExpress, “Vietnam prepares for the post-quantum cryptography era,” July 21, 2026.- IBM, Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025.- CISA/NSA/NIST, “Quantum-Readiness: Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography,” August 21, 2023.

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