Notice for Class Suspension (2026-07-27 06:22)

MACAU, July 26 - Due to rainstorm, by regulation, educational activities of secondary education are suspended this morning, while educational activities of primary, pre-primary and special education are suspended for the whole day. Schools should arrange for staff to take care of students who have already arrived at school for activities, until conditions are safe for them to return home.

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