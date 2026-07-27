Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau and IAM call on the public to stop consumption of batch of infant formula

MACAU, July 27 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) was notified by the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) that the amount of lead detected in a sample of a batch of “Frisolac Prestige Infant Formula Stage 1” has exceeded the food safety standards of Macao. IAM and ISAF are highly concerned about the incident. After preliminary inspection, the affected batch of infant formula has not been supplied to local hospitals. At the same time, they have immediately required the sector to remove products of the affected batch from the market, issue a recall and stop selling them. Staff have also been sent to carry out inspections to prevent the affected products from circulating on the market. Sample testing of infant formula products available on the market has also been increased, and abnormalities have not been found in other batches. IAM and ISAF will continue to follow up on the incident. They call on the public to pay attention and seek medical assistance as soon as possible if their infants and young children showed discomfort after consumption of the affected products.

According to the test result, the affected infant formula is “Frisolac Prestige Infant Formula Stage 1”, with a net weight of 800 grams. The affected batch is 1W07KPJ and the expiry date is 30/09/2027. The amount of “lead” detected in the product is 0.2mg/kg, which exceeded the maximum limit of 0.02mg/kg of lead in formula products for infants and young children stipulated in the “Maximum Limits of Heavy Metal Contaminants in Food”. The competent authorities have notified the distributor and importer of the brand of the affected products to follow up on the incident. The authorities have also requested the sector to immediately stop the sale of the products, seal them, and contact the competent authorities if they hold the affected products.

ISAF and IAM calls on the public to stop letting their infants and young children consume the affected products, whether they have purchased the products from the Internet, through shopping agents or other channels. If the infants or young children show any discomfort after consuming the affected products, medical assistance should be sought as soon as possible. They can also undergo a health consultation in the Health Centres in the various districts. If the public have any doubts about the formula being consumed by their infants or young children, they can call the Food Safety Hotline at 2833 8181.