Macao University of Tourism and The University of Queensland Launch “Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme” Inaugural Cohort Embarks on Overseas Academic Studies

MACAU, July 27 - Macao University of Tourism (UTM) is committed to international education and jointly offering dual-degree programmes with renowned global universities. Recently, UTM has partnered with The University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia to launch the Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme after successfully launched the Dual Master’s Degree Programme in 2022, offering students diversified further study pathways and enriching international learning opportunities. The first cohort of this programme has departed for Australia to commence their studies at UQ.

The University of Queensland ranks among the world’s top-tier universities. It is ranked 40th in the 2027 QS World University Rankings and 65th in the 2025 ShanghaiRanking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities, with internationally recognised standards in teaching and research. The Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme adopts a structured nurturing model with credit recognition between the two universities. In the first 2.5 years, students complete their first two years of study for the Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Brand Management at UTM, alongside a professional internship at an UTM-recognised organisation to build a solid academic foundation. After finishing all required UTM subjects, students will transfer to UQ to pursue the Bachelor of Business Management for two years. Students can obtain bachelor’s degrees from both universities within a minimum of 4.5 years.

Crystal Zhou and Sunny Wu, the first cohort of this programme, arrived at UQ this February to pursue their overseas education. Crystal shared that the systematic studies at UTM laid a robust foundation in tourism management, while UQ’s business curriculum broadened her professional scope and unlocked more career prospects. Her overseas learning journey has boosted her academic capabilities, cross-cultural teamwork skills and independence, delivering all-round personal growth. Sunny recalled that the fully English-speaking environment initially posed challenges, yet UQ’s inclusive campus culture, supportive peers and patient tutors helped her adapt swiftly. This overseas experience has enhanced her English proficiency and self-reliance, broadened her global vision in a multicultural setting, and brought remarkable progress in both academia and personal development.

The launch of the Dual Bachelor’s Degree Programme marks a key milestone in UTM’s international education development. Moving forward, UTM will continue to strengthen global academic partnerships, launch more high-quality joint dual-degree programmes, offer students diversified overseas study and internship opportunities, and nurture multidisciplinary professionals with global vision for the worldwide tourism, cultural and business industries.

For full details of this dual bachelor’s programme, please visit UTM’s official webpage: https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/UTMUQDualBachelor_en.