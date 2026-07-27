Haptiq Redefines Enterprise Operations and Asset Management with AI-Native Execution Platforms

Haptiq showcased its AI-native platforms, Orion and Olympus, at SuperReturn 2026, helping private equity firms turn data insights into real-time execution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haptiq , an AI-native enterprise technology company serving private equity firms, institutional organizations, and global enterprises, is rapidly transforming how the world’s most complex businesses operate. Following a highly successful showcase at the SuperReturn 2026 conference in Berlin, Haptiq is accelerating its global mission to help organizations move "Beyond BI" (Business Intelligence), replacing passive data observation with active, AI-driven execution.For decades, the standard response to complex operational questions has been the six most expensive words in business: "Let me get back to you." This phrase represents "decision latency"—the costly delay that occurs when teams are forced to manually reconcile fragmented data across disconnected systems before they can take action. While traditional business intelligence platforms and dashboards are effective at showing organizations what is wrong, they fail to execute the solution.Haptiq bridges this critical gap. By functioning as an active control plane rather than just a reporting tool, Haptiq connects disparate data silos, automates workflows, and embeds artificial intelligence directly into the operational spine of an organization. This allows business leaders to not only see real-time insights but to immediately orchestrate the necessary response—answering the critical questions of who needs to act, what workflow gets triggered, and how execution moves forward.To solve the unique challenges across the entire investment and operational lifecycle, Haptiq’s technology ecosystem is built upon three core pillars:Orion: The Enterprise Operations Platform Orion serves as the foundational operating layer for modern enterprises, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, and energy sectors. It brings sites, teams, and data into sync, ensuring that execution stays coordinated at every level. Orion moves teams away from reactive dispatch to predictive flow through several key components:Data Cloud & Governance: Consolidates operational data from every system, site, and supplier into one scalable foundation while maintaining strict role-based access controls and automated audit trails.AI Agents & Orion Canvas: Deploys a constellation of AI agents that work in coordination to automate tasks, optimize processes, and predict outcomes, all visualized on an interactive workspace.Notifications Hub & Performance+: Delivers context-aware, real-time alerts across systems and continuously monitors process health to catch underperformance before it impacts the bottom line.Olympus: The Asset Management Platform Built specifically for private equity firms, family offices, and institutional asset managers, Olympus unifies the entire investment lifecycle. Instead of waiting for quarterly reports, asset managers gain continuous portfolio visibility to act before the moment passes. The modular platform includes:Deal Management & Data Rooms: Centralizes deal flow, organizes diligence materials with full access tracking, and tracks every stage of a live transaction.Credit AI: Surfaces borrower anomalies and liquidity risks early, providing automated signals when parameters shift.Fundraising Automation & Investor Relations: Streamlines LP communications, capital calls, and reporting, replacing fragmented spreadsheets with institutional-grade updates.Portfolio Management: Benchmarks performance across all investments, allowing operating partners to track value creation initiatives and exit readiness dynamically. Pantheon : Technology Consulting & Professional Services To ensure these powerful platforms translate into measurable EBITDA expansion and operational leverage, Haptiq offers Pantheon. This specialized division provides the hands-on expertise and playbooks required to execute value creation. Pantheon offers fractional C-suite services (including CTOs, CIOs, and CISOs) and end-to-end professional services to manage complex cloud migrations, cross-system integrations, and bespoke product engineering."Most businesses have dashboards. What they're missing is the layer above them," said Alon Tvina, CEO of Haptiq. "Knowing there is a problem is not the same as resolving it. For enterprises, asset managers, and portfolio companies, true operational leverage comes from owning the layer that turns fragmented data into coordinated execution. That is exactly what we have built at Haptiq."Originally founded in 2009 and backed by Pearl Street Equity LLC and Z Capital Group (ZCG), Haptiq has expanded into a global powerhouse. Headquartered in New York City, the company is supported by a global delivery network of over 300 software engineers, usability experts, and business analysts across strategic hubs in Poland, Canada, India, and Saudi Arabia.For more information on how Haptiq is turning enterprise insights into execution, please visit www.haptiq.com About Haptiq Haptiq is an AI-native enterprise solutions company with purpose-built technology for private equity firms, institutional organizations, government entities, and large-scale operating environments. By centralizing and unifying data, automating workflows, and surfacing predictive insights, Haptiq enables organizations to scale operational excellence and generate alpha across complex enterprise environments.

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