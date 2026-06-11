TV10 Reaches 100,000 Subscribers Across Social Media Platforms

The Israeli financial news channel reports subscriber growth across Telegram, X, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL – TV10, an Israeli financial news channel, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 subscribers across its social media platforms.TV10 distributes its content through multiple channels, including live television broadcasts, Telegram alerts, YouTube videos, and WhatsApp channels. This multi-platform distribution provides updates for individuals and professionals monitoring the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange , the shekel, Israeli technology sectors, and regional economic news.The channel's Telegram feed provides English-language market updates, economic news from Israel, and analysis regarding Israeli equities and currency movements. The platform also covers global market developments—including commodities, Wall Street movements, and international stock exchanges—and their relationship to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the shekel.This integrated distribution model is structured to provide financial journalism that meets the needs of an international audience operating across different time zones, serving as a bridge between Israeli capital markets and financial centers worldwide.About TV10TV10 is an Israeli financial news channel providing coverage of Israeli and global economic developments. It broadcasts live on Channel 10 and maintains a presence across major digital and social media platforms.

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