MPD Seeking Suspect in Multiple Thefts from Motor Vehicles

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in multiple thefts from motor vehicles in Northeast.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 1:41 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a theft from multiple motor vehicles parked in the 600 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The suspect destroyed the window of three parked vehicles and took property from two of the vehicles before fleeing the area.

The suspect’s vehicle and the suspect were captured on camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or the vehicle should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26101669

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