Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, FIPO, DC



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH & ARREST CASE#: 26B2003965 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933 DATE/TIME: July 24th, 2026 @ approximately 0216 hours STREET: VT Route 110, Chelsea TOWN: Chelsea VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #1, False Reports to Law Enforcement (FIPO), Disorderly Conduct – Obstruct Vehicular/Pedestrian Traffic (DC) VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Sebastian B. Smith AGE: 26 SEAT BELT: Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2015 VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru VEHICLE MODEL: Forester DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 110, in the Town of Chelsea. Troopers located the operator and observed indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed that Sebastian B. Smith had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, recklessly obstructed vehicular or pedestrian traffic, and provided false reports to law enforcement. Smith was placed under arrest, transported to the Royalton Barracks, and release with a criminal citation to appear in court at the below date, time, and location. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Attached COURT ACTION: Y COURT: Chelsea COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 @ 0830 hours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.