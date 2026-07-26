Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, FIPO, DC
STATE
OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
MOTOR
VEHICLE CRASH & ARREST
CASE#:
26B2003965
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION:
Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#:
(802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME:
July 24th, 2026 @ approximately 0216 hours
STREET:
VT Route 110, Chelsea
TOWN:
Chelsea
VIOLATION:
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #1, False Reports to Law Enforcement (FIPO),
Disorderly Conduct – Obstruct Vehicular/Pedestrian Traffic (DC)
VEHICLE
#1
OPERATOR:
Sebastian B. Smith
AGE:
26
SEAT
BELT: Y
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VEHICLE
YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE
MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE
MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE
TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
HOSPITAL:
N/A
SUMMARY
OF CRASH:
On
the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police -
Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT
Route 110, in the Town of Chelsea. Troopers located the operator and observed
indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed that Sebastian B. Smith had
operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, recklessly obstructed
vehicular or pedestrian traffic, and provided false reports to law enforcement.
Smith was placed under arrest, transported to the Royalton Barracks, and
release with a criminal citation to appear in court at the below date, time,
and location.
LODGED
- LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:
N/A
MUG
SHOT: Attached
COURT
ACTION: Y
COURT:
Chelsea
COURT
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 @ 0830 hours
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