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Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, FIPO, DC

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH & ARREST

 

CASE#: 26B2003965                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: July 24th, 2026 @ approximately 0216 hours

STREET: VT Route 110, Chelsea

TOWN: Chelsea 

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #1, False Reports to Law Enforcement (FIPO), Disorderly Conduct – Obstruct Vehicular/Pedestrian Traffic (DC)

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sebastian B. Smith

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 110, in the Town of Chelsea. Troopers located the operator and observed indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed that Sebastian B. Smith had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence, recklessly obstructed vehicular or pedestrian traffic, and provided false reports to law enforcement. Smith was placed under arrest, transported to the Royalton Barracks, and release with a criminal citation to appear in court at the below date, time, and location.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chelsea

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/05/2026 @ 0830 hours

 

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Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, FIPO, DC

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