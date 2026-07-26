St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4007796

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Gruenewald

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: July 23, 2026, at 1017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Kristopher Anctil

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT.

VICTIM: Brett Trahan

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23, 2026, at approximately 1017 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to 1193 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury for the report of a citizen dispute. Troopers arrived on scene and located the suspect who was identified as Kristopher Anctil (41). Troopers determined Anctil was screaming at the property owner and was refusing to leave the property. Anctil was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Anctil was later issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 24, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Nicole Gruenewald

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111