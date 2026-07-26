St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007796
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper
Nicole Gruenewald
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 23, 2026, at 1017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct,
Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Kristopher Anctil
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT.
VICTIM:
Brett Trahan
AGE:
36
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 23, 2026, at
approximately 1017 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were
dispatched to 1193 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury for the report of a citizen
dispute. Troopers arrived on scene and located the suspect who was identified
as Kristopher Anctil (41). Troopers determined Anctil was screaming at the
property owner and was refusing to leave the property. Anctil was placed under
arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Anctil was
later issued a citation to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal
Division on August 24, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are
subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk
to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Nicole Gruenewald
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
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