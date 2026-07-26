RE: Traffic Alert - River Rd New Haven

Roadway is re-opened





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

River Rd New Haven has both lanes obstructed in the area of house 730 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.