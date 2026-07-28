Most Therapists Do Not Follow a Single Method: 73% Switch Approach Mid-Session, Survey Finds

Therapeutic Interventions

A Mentalyc survey of 100 therapists finds 82 percent blend three or more therapeutic approaches and 73 percent change their method during the session.

The single-method therapist is mostly a myth... They borrow a cognitive tool one minute and a somatic one the next, because that is what the client in front of them needs.” — Maria Szandrach, CEO of Mentalyc

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The image of a therapist delivering one branded, by-the-book method does not match how most of them actually work. In a new Mentalyc survey of 100 therapists, 82 percent said they use three or more different therapeutic approaches, and only 18 percent stay within one or two.More striking, 73 percent said they change their approach during the session itself, in real time, in response to what the client brings. Only 5 percent said they generally do not change approach at all. When asked what prompts the switch, therapists pointed to new information that surfaces in the session, the client's presenting concern, and the client's reactions, and nearly half also named their own clinical intuition.The finding matters because much of the system around therapy assumes the opposite. Insurance reimbursement, treatment manuals, and many electronic record templates are built around a single named, evidence-based protocol delivered with fidelity. The data suggests that real sessions are more integrative and more adaptive than that model allows."The single-method therapist is mostly a myth," said Maria Szandrach, CEO of Mentalyc. "Good therapists read the room and adjust. They borrow a cognitive tool one minute and a somatic one the next, because that is what the client in front of them needs. Our systems should reflect how clinicians actually practice, not a tidy version of it."The numbers come with a clear limit. Respondents were therapists who use or trialed Mentalyc, and each answered a self-report survey, so the results describe this group rather than a random sample of every clinician. Even so, the size of the pattern is notable.A breakdown of where common interventions come from, organized by approach family, and how therapists document a blended session, is available here: https://www.mentalyc.com/blog/mental-health-interventions About MentalycMentalyc is an AI documentation tool built for mental health professionals. It helps therapists draft progress notes, treatment plans, and progress tracking from their sessions, so they spend less time on paperwork and more time with clients.

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