Mentalyc Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI Progress Tracker, Turning Therapy Sessions Into Measurable Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentalyc, the HIPAA-compliant clinical intelligence platform used by more than 30,000 mental health professionals, today announced the release of its AI Progress Tracker – the first tool that automatically transforms therapy sessions into measurable progress tied directly to treatment plans.Until now, therapy progress has relied heavily on self-report questionnaires, manual scoring, or clinicians rereading months of notes. Mentalyc’s new feature removes all of that friction by interpreting the session itself and converting it into clear, longitudinal visuals of symptom change and goal attainment.Why Now: Solving One of Therapy’s Most Persistent ProblemsAs mental health workloads rise and administrative demands increase, clinicians have asked not just for faster notes but for real visibility into progress. Regulatory bodies and insurance providers also expect clearer continuity between diagnosis, goals, and outcomes.Therapists frequently report that tracking progress over time is one of the hardest parts of care, especially for long-term, complex cases where symptoms shift gradually and documentation is fragmented.The core challenge:“Therapists don’t just need faster or compliant notes. They need clear evidence of change to know their work is helping clients move forward,” said CEO Maria Szandrach. “Our AI Progress Tracker makes that clarity possible by revealing what’s shifting in therapy, directly from the session. It supports clinicians, protects their time, and strengthens the quality of care.”Mentalyc’s Progress Tracker is the first tool to systematically extract that data and organize it into an evolving clinical picture, without requiring any additional work from the clinician or client. It addresses both needs at once by grounding all documentation in session content, making the clinical journey more transparent, cohesive, and defensible.How Mentalyc’s Progress Tracker WorksThe feature activates automatically once a session is created in Mentalyc’s platform. This is the first time treatment plans and progress tracking are both powered directly by the session itself.Capture the session in MentalycTherapists record, upload, or type their session summaries as part of their normal workflow. Mentalyc’s AI Note Taker identifies symptoms, interventions, and relevant clinical details and formats them into a structured note.Mentalyc interprets the clinical signalsMentalyc analyzes the session and highlights symptom shifts and goal-related changes without forms or manual scoring.Progress becomes immediately visibleVisual charts display changes in symptoms over time and progress on treatment goals, giving clinicians a real-time view of client improvement at a glance.Why This Is a Breakthrough for Behavioral HealthUnlike traditional tools that depend on structured questionnaires, which are often incomplete or inconsistently used, Mentalyc analyzes the richest clinical input available: the therapy session itself.With this release, Mentalyc becomes the first platform to unify:AI Notes → AI Treatment Plans → AI Progress Tracking → Alliance Insights via Alliance GenieAll features connect to support one continuous clinical workflow.The Progress Tracker gives clinicians:A real-time overview of symptom trendsClarity around goal attainmentContinuity over time, with every note tied to the treatment planEvidence that strengthens clinical decision-makingVisuals that help clients understand their growthPrivacy and Security at the CoreLike all Mentalyc features, the Progress Tracker is built on strict privacy protections:Fully HIPAA, PHIPA, and SOC 2 Type II compliantAudio deleted immediately after processingNo recording storageNo client data used to train AI modelsEnd-to-end encryption and clinician-controlled dataAbout MentalycMentalyc is the leading clinical intelligence platform for mental health professionals. It generates insurance-ready notes, treatment plans, provides Alliance Genie™ insights, AI Treatment Planner and automates progress tracking — helping clinicians document accurately, understand change clearly, and deliver high-quality care. Trusted by over 30,000 clinicians, Mentalyc operates with strict ethical and privacy standards.Learn more at www.mentalyc.com

