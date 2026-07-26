Delaware Forest Service Suppression Module Mobilized to Minnesota

The Delaware Forest Service mobilized a 17-member wildland firefighting Suppression Module (SMOD) on Saturday, July 25, to assist with ongoing lightning-caused wildfires in Minnesota as part of the national wildfire response system.

The crew mobilized from Blackbird State Forest at 6 a.m. for a 14-day assignment. Their first operational shift is expected to begin on Monday, July 27, with their final shift scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9.

Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper will serve as the Crew Boss, leading the Delaware Suppression Module during the assignment.

Unlike an engine crew, a Suppression Module is a highly trained team of wildland firefighters capable of completing a wide range of fireline operations. The crew’s specific assignments will be determined by incident management upon arrival and may include constructing fireline, protecting structures, improving containment lines, mop-up operations, or other critical wildfire suppression tasks based on operational needs.

The Delaware Forest Service Type 6 Engine E-613 and its three-person engine crew that mobilized one week ago, are already assigned to the same general area in Minnesota. Their current assignment is expected to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 2.

“Every time our firefighters mobilize, they represent not only the Delaware Forest Service, but the people of Delaware,” said Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “This suppression module reflects the professionalism, training, and commitment of our wildland fire program. We are proud to contribute skilled personnel to the national response effort and stand alongside our partners as they protect communities and natural resources across the country.”

Delaware firefighters are part of a nationwide network of trained wildland firefighters who respond to incidents across the country through mutual aid agreements, providing critical support during periods of heightened wildfire activity.