Slovenian Day Picnic

Celebrate Slovenian heritage with an afternoon of delicious homemade food, traditional baked goods, and lively polka music! Everyone is welcome, so bring your friends and family for a fun community gathering. Takeout meals will also be available for those who prefer to enjoy the food at home.

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Slovenian Home

4323 North 2000 West

Spring Glen, Utah

What to Expect:

Authentic Slovenian cuisine

Homemade baked goods

Live polka music

Family-friendly atmosphere

Takeout available

Come enjoy great food, music, and community as we celebrate Slovenian culture! Everyone is welcome.