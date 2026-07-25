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Slovenian Day Picnic

Celebrate Slovenian heritage with an afternoon of delicious homemade food, traditional baked goods, and lively polka music! Everyone is welcome, so bring your friends and family for a fun community gathering. Takeout meals will also be available for those who prefer to enjoy the food at home.

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location: Slovenian Home
4323 North 2000 West
Spring Glen, Utah

What to Expect:

  • Authentic Slovenian cuisine
  • Homemade baked goods
  • Live polka music
  • Family-friendly atmosphere
  • Takeout available

Come enjoy great food, music, and community as we celebrate Slovenian culture! Everyone is welcome.

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Slovenian Day Picnic

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