Slovenian Day Picnic
Celebrate Slovenian heritage with an afternoon of delicious homemade food, traditional baked goods, and lively polka music! Everyone is welcome, so bring your friends and family for a fun community gathering. Takeout meals will also be available for those who prefer to enjoy the food at home.
Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location: Slovenian Home
4323 North 2000 West
Spring Glen, Utah
What to Expect:
- Authentic Slovenian cuisine
- Homemade baked goods
- Live polka music
- Family-friendly atmosphere
- Takeout available
Come enjoy great food, music, and community as we celebrate Slovenian culture! Everyone is welcome.
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