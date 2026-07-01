13th Annual International Days Golf Championship

4-Person Team Scramble Golf Tournament Join us for a fun and competitive 4-person team scramble on August 1, 2025! Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local charities. Event Schedule: Registration: 7:00 AM

Staging: 7:30 AM

Shotgun (Cannon) Start: 8:00 AM Registration Details: Pre-registration only

$125 per person / $500 per team

After July 1: $150 per person / $600 per team

Entry includes green fees, carts, and lunch Team Rules: 4-person teams

Only one player with an 8 handicap or better allowed per team How to Register:

Sign up at Price City or TK’s Pro Shop Contact:

For more information, contact Nick Tatton at 435-636-3184 Come out for a great day of golf while supporting a good cause!

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