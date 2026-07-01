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13th Annual International Days Golf Championship

4-Person Team Scramble Golf Tournament

Join us for a fun and competitive 4-person team scramble on August 1, 2025! Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local charities.

Event Schedule:

  • Registration: 7:00 AM
  • Staging: 7:30 AM
  • Shotgun (Cannon) Start: 8:00 AM

Registration Details:

  • Pre-registration only
  • $125 per person / $500 per team
  • After July 1: $150 per person / $600 per team
  • Entry includes green fees, carts, and lunch

Team Rules:

  • 4-person teams
  • Only one player with an 8 handicap or better allowed per team

How to Register:
Sign up at Price City or TK’s Pro Shop

Contact:
For more information, contact Nick Tatton at 435-636-3184

Come out for a great day of golf while supporting a good cause!

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13th Annual International Days Golf Championship

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