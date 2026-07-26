GMi Companies Powers Its Future with Nearly 1-Megawatt Rooftop Solar Array

Melink Solar & GMi Companies

1,600-PANEL SOLAR INSTALLATION CUTS ENERGY COSTS AND CARBON

The people at GMi believe in taking bold steps to create a brighter future.” — Seth Parker, CEO of Melink Solar

LEBANON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMi Companies , maker of visual communication tools, display products, and furniture solutions, is celebrating the installation of its 1600-panel rooftop solar array today. The 950 kilowatt (kW) standing seam roof mount is expected to supply almost 100% of the facility’s electrical use, achieving Net Zero Energy over the course of the year.The facility’s solar installation is projected to deliver over $70,000 in energy cost savings in its first year and nearly $5.8 million over 30 years. Over its lifetime, the array is estimated to offset approximately 14,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to planting 216,100 trees. GMi, after coordinating with the local utility, determined they could supply 100% of their net annual usage with energy from the sun. Because there are no backup batteries, GMi will still pull grid power at night or cloudy days, but they will be credited for the excess amount of solar on sunny days.Located at 2999 Henkle Drive in Lebanon, the family-owned company which has been operating since 1976, names environmental responsibility as one of its core values. Christye Leasure, GMi’s Vice President of Strategic Initiatives says, “We are passionate about making GMi Companies and community stronger and more resilient, and making sure the company supports initiatives that reduce our carbon footprint.”Leasure is eager to set up the next generation for financial success with environmental stewardship, as GMi lowers its future electric bills. Melink Solar , a Cincinnati-based commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, provided system design, equipment procurement, installation and monitoring services for the project, which began December 2025 and completed July 2026. “When a company's core values include environmental responsibility, and the employees truly want to make progress, we know it will be a great partnership. GMi Companies walks the talk, and Melink Solar is honored to help with this major milestone,” said Seth Parker, CEO of Melink Solar. “The people at GMi believe in taking bold steps to create a brighter future.”Shifting to solar energy is a natural progression for GMi; the company is fully committed to upholding sustainable practices, including receiving BIFMA LEVELcertification for glassboards, utilizing packaging efficiencies to reduce waste, and remaining committed to domestic manufacturing for reduced carbon footprint, especially on recyclable products.ABOUT GMI COMPANIESEstablished in 1976, GMi Companies has been crafting and serving our customers’ needs with innovative and customizable communication, collaboration, and learning solutions for 50 years under the brand Ghent. Beginning as a premium supplier of visual communication tools, Ghent now offers display, space division, and healthcare solutions in addition to visual communication products like whiteboards, glassboards, bulletin boards, and enclosed message centers. Our products are specified through our dealer partner network and used to finish a space and make it more collaborative & functional.ABOUT MELINK SOLARMelink Solar designs and builds commercial solar ground mounts, roof mounts, and parking canopies in Ohio and across the United States. Since 1987, Melink Solar has been leading Ohio in sustainable business practices and supporting Ohio partners in taking control of their operational costs through on-site solar projects. As the #1 EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) firm in Ohio and the Midwest, Melink Solar has over 15 years of experience executing utility-grade projects for commercial & industrial manufacturing customers and utility-scale developers. With a background as a solar owner/operator and over 300MW of installed solar capacity, Melink Solar provides a seamless, customer-focused experience at all stages of the project from energy bill analysis to project completion and advocate celebration

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