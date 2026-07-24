Nearly Three Decades After Pioneering Remote Work, Edoc Service, Inc. Earns Veteran-Owned Business Certification

As Edoc Service, Inc. approaches its 30th anniversary, the company views the certification as both a milestone and a reflection of the values that have defined its journey from the beginning. "When I started Edoc Service, Inc., I wanted to build a company where people could work at home, have a career, and have a life." said Jim Mullaney, Founder, President/CEO.

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) certification recognizes Marine veteran-founded company built on service, trust and innovation

When I started Edoc Service, Inc., I wanted to build a company where people could work at home, have a career, and have a life.” — Jim Mullaney, Founder, President/CEO.

BLUE ASH, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edoc Service , Inc., a compliance reporting company that specializes in a comprehensive clinical documentation platform, Scriptus , has received the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) certification, verifying Edoc Service Inc. as a veteran-owned business.NVBDC is the nation's original third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes, according to its site.The certification recognizes Edoc Service, Inc.'s veteran ownership while reflecting nearly three decades of leadership rooted in service, trust and innovation.Founded in 1997, President/CEO Jim Mullaney's vision for Edoc Service, Inc. began when he recognized an untapped opportunity in the marketplace: talented professionals could make meaningful contributions to organizations without being tied to a traditional office.Long before remote work or hybrid work became commonplace, Mullaney envisioned a company where people could build fulfilling careers from wherever they lived, while delivering exceptional service to clients. That philosophy became the foundation of the company, which operates as a nation-wide, remote-first organization.“What inspired Edoc Service, Inc. nearly 30 years ago still inspires us today, and that’s why our values and principles are still the same as when we started,” said Mullaney. “People should be able to do meaningful work while building meaningful lives. We've always believed in trusting in your people, investing in them, and serving your clients well,” said Mullaney. “It’s about quality of life, not just quality of life at work.”Today, Edoc Service, Inc. provides documentation solutions for hospice and healthcare and other industries through its flagship audio-to-text platform, Scriptus. Edoc’s Launchpad division provides a suite of solutions designed to help organizations establish a strong, compliant foundation from the beginning of the employee lifecycle. Its offerings include: ePoster, digital compliance posters; Onboard, digital employee and independent contractor onboarding; and eSign, secure electronic signatures. Together, these tools help businesses reduce administrative burden, prevent compliance gaps, and ensure team members are properly set up, from day one.The principles that guided Mullaney's military background continue to influence Edoc Service, Inc.'s culture. A commitment to service and stewardship shapes the company's approach to employees, clients and partners, emphasizing long-term relationships with those stakeholders. A culture of trust has defined the organization since 1997, when remote work required confidence in people, rather than proximity. Adaptability has enabled the company to evolve from its early services into today's technology solutions, while remaining responsive to client needs through the years. Finally, a deep respect for people continues to drive the company's belief that flexibility, purpose, and client excellence can coexist.“Receiving the NVBDC certification is meaningful, in part, because it recognizes the values that have shaped our company from the very beginning,” Mullaney said. “We're proud of where we've been, grateful for the clients and team members who have been part of our journey, and excited about what’s next.”The NVBDC is the original veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans, for veterans. The certification helps corporations and organizations confidently identify qualified veteran-owned suppliers, according to its website.“While our services, and our technology, have evolved dramatically over the past three decades, our purpose has remained remarkably consistent,” Mullaney said. “We are transforming the business world through innovative services, authenticity, and ethical business standards—and this is just one more step to support that mission.”About Edoc Service, Inc.Founded in 1997, Edoc Service, Inc. helps organizations make compliance more human. As a remote-first company, Edoc Service, Inc. simplifies complex documentation and reporting processes so people can spend less time on paperwork, and more time on the work that matters most.Through our Scriptus platform, we combine AI with human expertise to create accurate, efficient clinical documentation solutions for hospice and other industries. Through our Launchpad division, we help organizations confidently onboard employees and contractors, while building a strong compliance foundation from day one. Learn more about our company and culture at edocservice.com.

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