Fourth Firefighter Dies Following Knowles Fire Burnover in Colorado

On Friday, July 24, wildland firefighter Nathan Matthews, 43, of the Wildland Fire Service, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died from injuries sustained while responding to the Knowles Fire in western Colorado on June 27.

Nate was assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew and was one of five firefighters involved in a burnover while engaged in initial attack operations on the Knowles Fire. Three firefighters — Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama — died at the scene. Nate had been receiving medical care for burn injuries suffered during the incident.

"This is another heartbreaking loss for our wildland fire family," said U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy. "We mourn the loss of Nate while continuing to grieve the deaths of Emily, Nick and Sydney. Our hearts are with their families, friends, crewmates and everyone impacted by this tragedy. We remain committed to supporting those affected and honoring the legacy of all four firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."

A serious accident investigation team continues to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Information regarding memorial services for Nate will be released at a later date.