Great American Outdoors Act Marks Six Years of Transforming America’s Public Lands

WASHINGTON — Six years after President Donald J. Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law, the Department of the Interior continues to deliver historic investments in America's public lands through the law's Legacy Restoration Fund. As the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary throughout 2026, these investments are restoring historic landmarks, modernizing critical infrastructure and enhancing visitor experiences at the places where America's story is preserved and shared.

“Signed into law by President Trump during his first term, the Great American Outdoors Act is one of the most significant investments in public lands of the 21st century,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "Across the country, these investments are restoring historic landmarks, improving visitor facilities, modernizing essential infrastructure and ensuring Americans can continue enjoying our nation's public lands for generations to come."

Investments Across the Department

Recent GAOA projects across the country include the following.

About GAOA

In each year of full funding, GAOA LRF investments support approximately 17,000 jobs and contribute an estimated $1.9 billion to the U.S. economy. Signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on Aug. 4, 2020, the Legacy Restoration Fund provides $8.7 billion to date to address long-deferred maintenance and has supported projects in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and multiple U.S. territories, helping preserve America's public lands while improving access, safety and visitor experiences. To learn more about how the GAOA is supporting our public lands visit Interior’s Great American Outdoors Act website.

National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Kevin Greiss, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and NPS Comptroller Exercising the Delegated Authority of Director Jessica Bowron participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the completion of a GAOA project to improve the Tidal Basin seawall and shoreline in April 2026. NPS photo by Kelsey Graczyk.

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