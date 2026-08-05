Great American Outdoors Act Marks Six Years of Transforming America’s Public Lands
WASHINGTON — Six years after President Donald J. Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law, the Department of the Interior continues to deliver historic investments in America's public lands through the law's Legacy Restoration Fund. As the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary throughout 2026, these investments are restoring historic landmarks, modernizing critical infrastructure and enhancing visitor experiences at the places where America's story is preserved and shared.
“Signed into law by President Trump during his first term, the Great American Outdoors Act is one of the most significant investments in public lands of the 21st century,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "Across the country, these investments are restoring historic landmarks, improving visitor facilities, modernizing essential infrastructure and ensuring Americans can continue enjoying our nation's public lands for generations to come."
Investments Across the Department
Recent GAOA projects across the country include the following.
- Washington, D.C. During spring 2026, the Department celebrated the completion of two major GAOA projects in and around the nation's capital. A $167 million rehabilitation of the George Washington Memorial Parkway repaired aging pavement, bridges and drainage systems, improving safety for commuters and visitors. At the Tidal Basin, a $113 million investment restored more than 6,000 feet of seawalls and shoreline, protecting iconic monuments, cherry trees and walkways while improving resilience against flooding and creating a more accessible waterfront for the millions of people who visit each year. Learn more about these and other GAOA projects on the NPS website.
- Wounded Knee District School (South Dakota). In June, Bureau of Indian Education announced construction to replace campus buildings and improve housing facilities. These GAOA projects mark the first major construction investment since the school opened in 1961. Additional GAOA projects can be found on BIE’s website.
- Cactus Flats Road (Montana). Also in June, Bureau of Land Management announced the reopening of Cactus Flats Road following replacement of critical infrastructure and repairs to restore public access. GAOA funding also provided the means for the BLM to replace three large culverts on nearby Triple Crossing Road that were nearing the end of their service life. Learn more about GAOA projects happening on BLM-administered public lands.
- Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge (Illinois). In May 2025, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service highlighted Great American Outdoors Act investments to modernize aging water and wastewater systems, replace the refuge's visitor center and improve campground and recreational infrastructure. Together, these improvements enhance reliability, visitor safety and access while supporting the refuge's long-term conservation mission. To learn more about US FWS projects visit www.fws.gov/initiative/protecting-wildlife/great-american-outdoors-act.
About GAOA
In each year of full funding, GAOA LRF investments support approximately 17,000 jobs and contribute an estimated $1.9 billion to the U.S. economy. Signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on Aug. 4, 2020, the Legacy Restoration Fund provides $8.7 billion to date to address long-deferred maintenance and has supported projects in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and multiple U.S. territories, helping preserve America's public lands while improving access, safety and visitor experiences. To learn more about how the GAOA is supporting our public lands visit Interior’s Great American Outdoors Act website.
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