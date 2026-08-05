Department of the Interior Proposes Targeted Updates to Arctic Exploratory Drilling Rule to Advance American Energy Dominance

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced a proposed rule through the Marine Minerals Administration to modernize and refine federal regulations governing exploratory oil and gas drilling on the Arctic Outer Continental Shelf, advancing President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to unleash American Energy Dominance while maintaining strong safety and environmental oversight.

“President Trump has made clear that America must fully avail itself of Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential for the benefit and security of the Nation and the citizens who call Alaska home,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This proposed rule reflects a disciplined, mission-focused approach that strengthens regulatory efficiency, reduces unnecessary barriers and ensures that Arctic energy exploration proceeds safely, responsibly and under strong federal oversight.”

The proposal would make targeted revisions to the 2016 Arctic Exploratory Drilling Rule finalized in the Obama administration to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens, improve clarity and operational efficiency, and better reflect technological advancements and implementation experience since the 2016 rule was issued.

The proposed rule supports President Trump’s Executive Order 14153, “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential,” and Secretary’s Order 3422, which direct the Department to use all lawful authorities to responsibly develop Alaska’s vast natural resources in support of America’s economic and energy security. The proposal also aligns with Secretary’s Order 3451, “Establishment of the Marine Minerals Administration,” by supporting a more coordinated, efficient and accountable offshore minerals framework.

“The Alaskan Outer Continental Shelf contains some of America’s most promising offshore resources,” said Marine Minerals Administration Acting Director Matt Giacona. “These targeted updates would provide clear, practical compliance options for Arctic Outer Continental Shelf exploration while preserving safeguards to protect workers, the environment and Alaska’s precious natural resources

The Obama administration’s Arctic Exploratory Drilling Rule established a burdensome regulatory framework for exploratory drilling and related operations on the Alaska Outer Continental Shelf. The Department of the Interior’s proposed updates would revise specific provisions of that framework, drawing on lessons learned from implementation of the 2016 rule, advances in technology and stakeholder input received during prior rulemaking efforts.

Under the proposal, the Marine Minerals Administration would update requirements related to blowout preventer real-time monitoring, Arctic source control and containment equipment, relief rig capability, subsea isolation devices, mudline cellars, oil spill response plan-holder reviews, crane operations on artificial islands, and suspensions of operations and production. The proposal would also revise portions of Exploration Plan and Development and Production Plan regulations, including removing the separate Integrated Operations Plan requirement while retaining key Arctic planning information through the Exploration Plan process. The proposed revisions maintain the highest commitment to safe operations.

The proposed rule is designed to provide operators with clearer, more flexible compliance options while preserving federal authority to review, approve, condition or require additional safeguards for proposed Arctic Outer Continental Shelf activities. The proposal does not approve any specific lease sale, exploration plan, permit or drilling activity.

The Marine Minerals Administration will continue to evaluate any proposed Arctic Outer Continental Shelf operations through established federal review processes, including environmental review, exploration plan review, permit review, oil spill response plan review, inspections and compliance oversight. Existing statutory authorities, regulatory protections and public engagement opportunities remain in place throughout the transition to the Marine Minerals Administration.

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register initiating a 90-day public comment period.

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