Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,255 in the last 365 days.

Report highlights how rural areas expanded maternity care access

The Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies Program has released a report highlighting how three rural maternal health networks funded by the agency expanded maternity care access from September 2021 through August 2025. The report explains how networks in Minnesota, Missouri and West Virginia used telehealth, remote patient monitoring, patient navigation, group prenatal care, doula services and other strategies that addressed provider shortages and transportation barriers in rural communities. More than 8,600 women were served across the networks during the implementation period. The networks reported improvements in first-trimester prenatal care, postpartum visit utilization and infant health outcomes. The report includes strategies used by RMOMS networks to help improve maternal and infant health in rural areas. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Report highlights how rural areas expanded maternity care access

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.