U.S. measles cases in 2026 now highest in 35 years

There have been 2,318 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. so far this year, the most in the country since 1991, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 2,289 cases in 2025. Cases this year have been reported by 45 jurisdictions. The CDC said that 93% of cases are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 93% of cases is unvaccinated or unknown. The agency said that 7% of cases this year have been hospitalized, lower than last year’s figure of 11%.

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