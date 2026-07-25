USTR implements new tariffs on 60 trading partners

The U.S. Trade Representative yesterday announced it is implementing a 10% or 12.5% tariff on 60 trading partners, which became effective today. These tariffs follow an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 for lacking or failing to enforce a ban on goods produced with forced labor, according to the agency. Nations that the USTR said had made commitments to adopt and effectively enforce forced labor import prohibitions will receive a 10% tariff, while nations that the agency said had failed to adopt a forced labor import ban will receive a 12.5% tariff. The USTR notice outlines which products are excluded from the new tariffs, including products already subject to Section 232 tariffs, products qualifying under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and certain pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients.

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