GOG Electric:A Multi Wall Socket Outlet & Power Strip Manufacturer 13A-Double-MF-Universal-Switched-Socket-scaled 2.5 R16407M 13A 3 Pin Multi Switched Socket 13A-British-Standard-MF-Switched-Socket-with-USB-C-USB-A-2.1A 13A-2-Gang-DP-Switched-Socket-with-USB-C-20W

GOG Electric offers certified multi-position wall sockets and surge-proof power strips with OEM customization for global distributors and construction projects.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order for products offered in the global marketplace to be sold, they must adhere to the globally established requirements of quality and safety in the manufacture of the products. Professional suppliers of multi wall socket outlets possess various certifications, such as CB Certification (International Electrotechnical Commission), CE Certification (European Union), IEC and CE Product Testing (for electrical appliances), BS Product Testing (United Kingdom), SQM (Quality Management System) Certification, and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Certification, as proof that their multi wall socket outlets have either met the international standards that apply to them, or have exceeded the international standard for all exported products. With these certifications, the catalog of each manufacturer will comply with all applicable local codes regarding electrical wiring in the respective countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. The certificates of compliance are based upon independent laboratory testing performed on the products and routine inspections done on the manufacturer's facilities to ensure that the products will continue to comply with international standards.The market size estimate for electrical switches and sockets globally as of 2022 was roughly $82.5 billion (USD), and it is expected to grow by an annual compound growth rate of ~5.2 percent between now and 2030. Multi-outlet wall sockets that combine USB, smart functionality, or enhanced protection are the fastest- growing segment due to the increased emphasis on energy-savings and demand for user-friendly devices. Below is an impartial comparison of the major manufacturers of multi-outlet wall sockets and power strips.Competitive Landscape: Multi Socket and Power Strip Manufacturers----Market Positioning | Vertically integrated OEM/ODM partner for multi socket and power strip wholesaleManufacturing & Customization | Three automated bases (Wenzhou, Zhongshan, Jiaxing); in-house moulding & copper parts; 120,000m²; 120+ injection molding machines; 100+ production lines; full OEM/private label support; mixed batch orderingKey Product Offerings | 4 outlet wall sockets, multi plug sockets, power strips with switch, USB-C integrated sockets, surge protection units, 2-gang/3-gang/4-gang switched socketsSchneider Electric----Market Positioning | Global electrical leader with premium multi-socket rangesManufacturing & Customization | Extensive R&D; premium design; global supply chain; limited OEM flexibility; customization limited to large contractsKey Product Offerings | Premium multi-outlet sockets, power strips with surge protection, smart power distribution, hotel specification productsLegrand----Market Positioning | European specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructureManufacturing & Customization | Strong European presence; broad product portfolio; premium aesthetics; limited OEM options for non-standard specificationsKey Product Offerings | Multi-socket outlets, power strips, USB charging sockets, modular wiring devicesPhilips----Market Positioning | Consumer electronics brand with strong power strip presenceManufacturing & Customization | Strong brand recognition; focus on consumer retail; limited manufacturing in-house; outsourced productionKey Product Offerings | Power strips with surge protection, USB charging hubs, extension leads for home and officeAPC (Schneider Electric)----Market Positioning | Specialist in power protection and surge suppressionManufacturing & Customization | Strong R&D for surge protection; premium pricing; limited multi-socket wall outlet range; focused on IT and data center applicationsKey Product Offerings | Surge protectors, power strips, UPS-integrated outlets, rack-mount power distributionKey observation: In the premium and specification segments of the electric power products market, Schneider Electric, Legrand and APC are strong players. In contrast, Philips has an overwhelming share of the consumer retail power strip market.Vertical integration offers wholesale customers, including contractors and brand owners looking for an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) manufacturing partner with internal moulding and copper parts fabrication, flexible minimum order quantities (MOQ) beginning at 500 units (min.), and the ability to purchase mixed-batch orders of different types and specifications of electric power products from a single source.Vertically integrated manufacturers such as GOG Electric can offer wholesale partners a compelling solution when sourcing multi outlet wall sockets or four outlet wall sockets from manufacturers.In-House Manufacturing: Moulding and Copper Parts as the Quality BackboneThe main differentiating quality between multi-wall socket outlet suppliers is the use of in-house produced outer shells and internal copper conductors. Unfortunately, many of the alternative sources that provide these major components also supply them to other suppliers. As such, their measurements may not be the same as those made by the different suppliers, leading to inconsistencies in size, conductivity problems, and reduced longevity.Manufacturers who have their own facilities for creating goods are in complete control of their production. An example is the IDC (Integrated Manufacturing company). They use injection molded parts (burn-resistant polycarbonate) that meet UL 94 V-0 and Glow Wire Test (GWT) requirements; they precision stamp copper electrical connectors out of ultra high purity (>99.9%) copper. The final steps are clean room assembly (the connector and wire terminals) into finished assembly. They use a silver alloy for the electrical contacts in the switch mechanism which provides a longer contact life.The dedicated production lines in our factories are divided by type of product. All moulding, metal parts production, switch assembly, electrical testing, visual inspection, and packaging for all 4 outlet wall sockets are performed at the Wenzhou factory. The Zhongshan factory will produce all lamp products as well as smart panels while the Jiaxing factory will manufacture integrated bathroom heaters. This division of resources allows for optimal/peak operational efficiency and consistency of quality across all factory locations to ensure that all 4 outlet wall sockets are within exact dimensional tolerances, have stable electrical connections and are corrosion resistant over the life of the product.Protection Function Integration: Safety First in Multi Socket DesignThe safety features that accompany most multi-plug socket today are already included in the construction of the device itself. The basic safety features exist for this type of socket:●Childproof safety shutters — prevent accidental insertion of foreign objects into outlets●Surge protection — protect sensitive electronic devices from sudden voltage spikes●Overload protection — automatic shutdown when current exceeds rated capacity●Indicator lights — visual confirmation of power statusIn order to ensure that safety features within sockets are properly coordinated with the internal copper assembly and switch systems, manufacturers design the socket and include the functions of these safety features during manufacture, rather than attaching external devices. Therefore, all new sockets will be able to perform their basic function of being safe for use without sacrificing usability or aesthetics. Examples of this type of socket include those used in hotels as well as multi-gang work station applications. Furthermore, all sockets go through extensive testing processes based on the criteria established in IEC 60884-1 prior to leaving the factory as a bulk shipment. The testing includes voltage tolerance tests, mechanical endurance tests (over 20,000 on/off cycles), temperature rise tests, and safety testing based on distance drills and insulation strength. Additionally, the advanced production lines of manufacturers utilize automated electrical testing equipment to ensure that each and every unit has been tested for proper operation, which include appropriate polarity, insulation resistance, and proper switch operation.Large-Scale Assembly and Batch Consistency for Wholesale SupplyWholesale suppliers of multi wall socket outlets are measured by their ability to produce thousands of identical quality products. To ensure batch consistency, manufacturers employ several different levels of quality systems. These will typically cover the following practices: approval of first article inspection (approval of first production sample before full run), hourly (random sample sizes; dimensional checks; colour match; torque test) , and ongoing inspection during the production process at critical points of assembly (eg switch mechanism insertion; terminal tightening; final visual inspection).Process control (SPC) of the production batch can be monitored with lot traceability for continuous improvement toward the projects supply for either 500 room hotel chains or the national retail expansion. Each unit will be colour matched (ΔE ≤ 0.5 per batch), surface finished (gloss level within ±2 units), switch feel (actuating force 2-4N), and socket grip (plug retention force ≥ 15N) as well as no mismatched face plates or on-site rework. This consistency protects both the distributor’s and contractor’s reputation while minimizing the installation time and waste of 4 gang switched socket installations within large commercial projects.Wholesale Supply System and Customer CooperationAn established wholesale system operated by a reputable multi wall socket supplier provides order placement capabilities for both new customers as well as continuing relationships. These foundational supply model points include:●Flexible starting quantities - New distributors can place orders for a minimum quantity of 500 units of each SKU. Additionally, the price per unit is decreased based on the quantity ordered (i.e., volume pricing) from a minimum of 5,000 units.●Mixed batch handling - Combine BS, UL, EU and GCC Socket types in different Colors of White, Black, Silver and Gold as well as with different Gang Configurations into a single Product.●Dedicated account management - One contact point for support, sample approval, order tracking, and after-sales support.●OEM / private label - Bespoke packaging including branding, instruction sheets, barcodes and unique SKU codes for selected ranges, with colour matching.●Project-based pricing - competitive rates for contractors and project buyers with repeat orders over 12 monthsCustomer service professionals are one of the most valuable assets to a business. They provide tech support, keep customers informed about developments in their industry (like moving from standard chargers to USB-C PD chargers), and launch product lines based on customer needs that continue to change over time. No matter if you are a distributor in Southeast Asia, an installer in the Middle East, or a brand owner in Europe, a quality manufacturer will view every single order placed with them as an investment towards a long-lasting business relationship. Explore full product ranges at the GOG Electric Products page and Electrical Accessories collection.How to Choose the Right Wholesale Multi Wall Socket Outlet SupplierThere are more than just pricing considerations when investigating potential suppliers of multiple wall socket outlets for wholesale or for a project. Here are five of the most important things to take into account:●Manufacturing capability: The answer to this question will depend on whether the supplier has manufacturing in-house. Producing these parts in-house means they will supply you with consistent quality and quicker delivery times. Additionally, if your supplier is a manufacturer of both the and enclosure from one factory, the quality will be much greater.●Certification coverage: Reports of IEC, SQM, GCC, BS, CE, and CB should all be completed to meet the international wholesale multi plug socket market.●Batch consistency: Request random samples from different production batches; compare color, finish, and feel of switch. This is very important for four-way switch socket orders.●Export experience: documentation, customs clearance, shipping coordination to your region.●Flexibility: mixed batch orders, low MOQs, OEM options, project-based pricing.●Protection features: Modern power strips with switches must provide surge protection, overload protection, child-safe shutters, USB and Type-C connections, among other features.Suppliers should provide samples, technical documents, and clear lines of communication regarding the production process before they confirm an order. For example, GOG Electric provides proof of product quality with pre-production samples, test reports, and production line videos before a producer places a large order.Frequently Asked QuestionsCan I get a multi plug socket with USB-C ports built in?Modern multi wall sockets now come standard with both USB-A and USB-C charging ports in addition to the normal A.C. mains socket. They are generally supplied in 2 gang, 3 gang and 4 gang versions and can be purchased with or without surge protection. When sourcing multi-socket with a USB-C configuration, be aware of the output rating to ensure fast charging compatibility as they are available from 18W to 30W or above, suitable for fast charging mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Certain models will also support USB-C PD (Power Delivery) to provide faster charging for compatible devices. For wholesale purchasers of multi-socket with integrated USB-C, OEM options will give you the ability to customise the USB configuration, create colour matching and have brand identity built into each unit ordered. At GOG Electric, we offer a full range of multi-socket with integrated USB-C charging ports and conform to the IEC 60884-1 standards for the entire range of our products, and we can support mixed batch orders combining different socket configurations.What safety certifications should a multi wall socket outlet have for export?Key export certifications include: BS 1363 with BSI Test Report for UK; UL 498 for USA; IEC 60884-1 with CE Mark for EU; CB Certification for International use; G.C.C Certification for Middle East markets; and SQM for Quality Assurance. A professional Multiple Wall Socket Supplier will assist customers with selecting the appropriate testing report, rating, and marking for their specific model/type and destination.Can I order a mixed container of 2-gang, 3-gang, and 4-gang switched sockets?Yes, a lot of wholesale distributors of multi plug sockets accept mixed batch orders. This means you can order different gang configurations (the number of sockets available), colours (white, black, silver, and gold) and even different standards (BS, UL EU or GCC) all in one shipment. It reduces your risk of having too much stock, simplifies your logistics, and allows you to try out the various product alternatives before you commit to ordering large quantities. For example, GOG Electric accepts mixed batch orders among its entire line of products including wall sockets with 4 outlets and power strips with switches, with flexible minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements of 500 per SKU.Conclusion: Selecting a Multi Wall Socket Outlet Supplier for Wholesale and Project SuccessChoosing a multi wall socket outlet supplier involves evaluating multiple factors: in-house manufacturing capability (moulding and copper parts), certification coverage (CE, CB, BS, GCC, SQM), batch consistency for large orders, flexible wholesale terms (MOQs, mixed batches, OEM support), and supply chain reliability. With the global electrical switches and sockets market projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR through 2030—with multi-outlet sockets representing the fastest-growing segment—selecting the right manufacturing partner is increasingly strategic for distributors, contractors, and brand owners.When evaluating potential partners, consider manufacturers with vertically integrated operations, independent testing facilities, and proven export experience across multiple regions. Whether sourcing 4 outlet wall sockets for a hotel renovation, multi plug sockets for a retail chain, or a power strip with switch for wholesale distribution, a systematic evaluation process—including sample verification, certification review, and production communication—helps ensure successful project outcomes. Suppliers like GOG Electric, with three automated bases, in-house moulding and copper parts, full certification coverage, and a project-focused approach, offer the consistency and flexibility that large-scale wholesale and project supply requires.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.