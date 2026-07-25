Study Abroad Analytics (SAA) Introduces the First Global Certification That Measures the Real Impact of Study Abroad.

SAA Evolution of Competencies throught the experience abroad Certification for Study Abroad Providers and Universities

A new evidence-based platform enables universities and study abroad providers to measure and certify students' professional and personal competencies.

We empower our partners to show the real impact of their study abroad programs by certifying the professional and personal competencies students develop throughout their international experience” — Dr. George Monray

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Study Abroad Analytics (SAA) today announced the launch of the Study Abroad Global Experience Certification®, an innovative international certification designed to help universities, colleges, and study abroad organizations demonstrate the measurable value of global education.

While millions of students participate in study abroad programs every year, institutions have traditionally relied on testimonials, satisfaction surveys, and academic credits to evaluate success. The Study Abroad Analytics platform introduces a new standard by scientifically measuring how students grow throughout their international experience.

The certification combines pre-program and post-program assessments to evaluate improvements across a range of internationally recognized competencies, including intercultural communication, adaptability, leadership, resilience, global mindset, problem solving, independence, emotional intelligence, and professional readiness. Students receive a personalized digital certificate documenting their individual development, while institutions gain access to aggregated analytics demonstrating the overall impact of their programs.

"Study abroad changes lives, but until now there has been no standardized way to measure that transformation," said Dr. George Monray, Founder of this research project called Study Abroad Analytics. "Our mission is to provide institutions with objective evidence of the competencies students develop abroad while giving every participant a credential they can proudly share with employers."

A New Competitive Advantage for Institutions

The Study Abroad Global Experience Certification® Research Project is designed to complement, not replace, existing academic transcripts and certificates. By providing measurable learning outcomes, institutions can:

* Demonstrate the educational impact of their international programs with objective data.

* Differentiate their study abroad offerings in an increasingly competitive market.

* Strengthen accreditation, assessment, and quality assurance initiatives.

* Provide students with an internationally recognized credential highlighting transferable global competencies.

* Access institutional dashboards and benchmarking reports that support continuous program improvement.

Benefits for Students

Students completing participating programs receive an individualized competency profile showing how they developed during their international experience. The certification can be included on résumés, LinkedIn profiles, graduate school applications, and employment portfolios, helping graduates communicate skills that employers increasingly value in a global workforce.

Unlike traditional certificates of attendance, the Study Abroad Global Experience Certification® focuses on demonstrated personal and professional development, providing tangible evidence of learning beyond academic credits.

Built for the Future of International Education

Delivered entirely through a secure online platform, the Study Abroad Analytics system integrates easily into existing study abroad programs with zero to minimal administrative workload. Institutions receive anonymous cohort analytics while students retain access to their own confidential assessment results and certification.

As higher education continues to place greater emphasis on measurable outcomes and employability, Study Abroad Analytics aims to become the global benchmark research for assessing the transformational value of international education.

About Study Abroad Analytics

Study Abroad Analytics (SAA) is a research project that develops evidence-based assessment solutions that measure and certify the professional, personal, and intercultural competencies gained through international education. Through its Global Compass® platform and the Study Abroad Global Experience Certification®, SAA helps universities and study abroad providers demonstrate the measurable impact of global learning while enhancing student employability and institutional competitiveness.

The SAA research project is fully funded by study abroad providers and partner universities, making adoption straightforward and eliminating any direct cost for participating students.

Learn more at https://saanalytics.tech.

Media Contact

Study Abroad Analytics

Email: [info@saanalytics.tech](mailto:info@saanalytics.tech)

Website: https://saanalytics.tech

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