Econtime Consultants Launches New Standard for Measuring the Economic Value of Flexible Work Arrangements in Companies

Econtime Consultants Certification Seals Financial Salary versus Extended Salary

The Salary+ Impact Index® (S+II) Certification establishes a measurable framework for evaluating the real economic impact of flexible work on employees.

Did you know your flexible work efforts result in employees being better paid than you think?” — George Monray

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salary+ Impact Index® Certification Launches New Standard for Measuring the Economic Value of Flexible Work

Outcome-Based Audit Quantifies Whether Flexible Work Increases Employee Economic Compensation

The newly introduced Salary+ Impact Index® (S+II) Certification Audit establishes a measurable framework for evaluating the real economic impact of flexible work arrangements on employees. Unlike traditional workplace certifications focused on policy design or employee sentiment, the Salary+ Impact Index Certification measures one core outcome: whether flexible work materially increases employee economic value compared to traditional office-based employment models.

The certification is awarded through a rigorous outcome-based audit methodology that evaluates the relationship between flexible work operating models and Total Employee Economic Compensation. Using aggregated and anonymized organizational data, the audit measures the combined economic value employees receive through salary, cash benefits, verified flexibility-related savings, and the monetized value of personal time generated by flexible work structures.

“At a time when organizations are redefining the future of work, the Salary+ Impact Index of Econtime Consultants creates a measurable standard focused on economic outcomes rather than workplace narratives,” said George Monray, Founder and Principal of Econtime Consultants. “The certification answers a practical and increasingly important question: Does flexible work help employees economically earn or retain more value?”

A New Economic Benchmark for Flexible Work

The Salary+ Impact Index® methodology compares employee economic compensation under flexible work arrangements against a traditional office-based benchmark for comparable roles. The resulting S+II score provides organizations with a numeric and comparable indicator that can be evaluated across industries, sectors, and geographic regions.

The certification audit evaluates several flexibility-driven economic mechanisms, including:

• Reduced commuting and transportation costs

• Time savings converted into economic value

• Flexibility-enabled productivity sharing

• Location-independent compensation structures

• Monetary valuation of personal time under the Economic Value of Personal Time (EVPT) framework

• Verified net savings directly attributable to flexible work arrangements

The methodology does not assess workplace culture, employee satisfaction, productivity, or HR policy quality. Instead, it focuses exclusively on measurable economic outcomes generated through flexibility.

Focused on Outcomes, Not Intentions

The Salary+ Impact Index Certification differs from traditional workplace assessments by evaluating actual financial impact rather than stated company policies or management intentions.

The audit does not:

• Evaluate employee happiness or engagement

• Review HR flexibility policies or contracts

• Measure productivity or performance

• Replace pay equity or compliance audits

• Assess individual employees or managers

Importantly, this certification does not claim that flexible work is the sole driver of increased compensation. Rather, it certifies that flexible work is a material and measurable contributor to improved employee economic outcomes.

Annual Validation and Cross-Sector Comparability

All results are validated annually or biannually to ensure materiality, consistency, and sustainability over time. The use of anonymized aggregated data allows organizations to benchmark results while protecting employee privacy.

By producing a standardized numeric score, the Salary+ Impact Index Certification introduces a scalable framework for cross-company and cross-sector comparisons in the evolving flexible work economy.

As organizations worldwide continue adapting to hybrid and remote work structures, the Salary+ Impact Index Certification aims to provide employers, employees, investors, and policymakers with a clearer economic understanding of how workplace flexibility translates into measurable employee value.

By obtaining this certification, companies can transform flexible work initiatives into measurable economic value. CEOs and managers gain clear insight into the hidden compensation and economic benefits they may already be providing to employees—often without fully realizing it.

More information at https://econtime.eu

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