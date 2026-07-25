Improving Your EDD Experience in 2026

Published: July 24, 2026

Whether you're applying for benefits, checking on a claim, or managing your business, getting the help you need should be simple. That's why we've continued improving our services throughout 2026.

So far this year, we've introduced updates to make our services easier to use, help you get answers faster, and better protect your information. These improvements are based on customer feedback and are part of our ongoing commitment to providing a better experience for Californians.

Simpler Unemployment Certification Questions

Certifying for unemployment benefits every two weeks is an important step to continue receiving payments. Customers told us some of the questions they are required to answer were confusing or difficult to understand. That could lead to delays while EDD follows up for clarifications from customers.

Using customer feedback and research, in April 2026, we updated the online certification questions to make the process simpler and clearer. Since the release, we have seen the clicks on the Help icon within the online process decline by 54.5%, telling us there are fewer customers needing help! That’s a dramatic drop within just three months since this update was made.

Here’s what’s changed:

Simpler questions: We updated the main questions, along with follow-up questions, using plain language and simpler terms.

We updated the main questions, along with follow-up questions, using plain language and simpler terms. Clearer help: We added helpful details and information to better understand what information we’re looking for.

We added helpful details and information to better understand what information we’re looking for. More confidence: Clear questions and step-by-step guidance help you answer accurately and feel confident that you’re doing it right.

Clear questions and step-by-step guidance help you answer accurately and feel confident that you’re doing it right. Fewer contacts: As required questions and instructions become clearer, you may not need to contact us for help in completing the certification, reducing demand on our contact center.

As required questions and instructions become clearer, you may not need to contact us for help in completing the certification, reducing demand on our contact center. Faster payments: Accurate answers help us process your certification faster and avoid payment delays.

These new simplified questions and instructions follow our recent release of a Weekly Reporting Tool to help accurately respond to question six in the unemployment certification experience. While collecting benefits, you’re required to report work and wages to help us assess whether such earnings would reduce a benefit amount. We’re finding the new tool is successfully helping unemployed workers accurately provide the needed information.

We’re continuously improving and finding ways to make sure your experience with us is easy and fast. We want to make sure you can access our programs and receive eligible benefits timely.

Strengthened Employer Account Security

Employers, we are making it easier (and safer) for you to protect your Employer Services Online account. In May 2026, we added an extra layer of security when you log in. This update continues to keep your business information and employee data safe from unauthorized access, but still fast and easy to log into your account.

We released this feature to over 570,000 active users. With login verification, using your phone or email with your password prevents anyone else from accessing your personal information.

We also recently simplified website information for employers featuring step by step guidance and resources to help them find the program information they need.

We’ll continue working with California employers to improve tools, simplify services, and make it easier for you to manage your business. So, you can stay focused on supporting your employees, serving your community, and creating jobs.

Get Personalized Unemployment Claim Information Through Chat

Unemployment customers can now get personalized claim updates through our chatbot! Since May 2026, customers have used the chatbot more than 99,000 times to get help and find claim-specific information. Nearly 34,000 of those interactions were fully resolved through self-service, helping customers get answers fast without needing to chat with a live agent.

The chatbot lets you check your:

Claim status

Payment details

Eligibility information

Users can view information for claims filed within the past three years. The chatbot offers more certification details along with guided follow-up prompts to help users better understand their claim and next steps.

It’s just one more way to get the information you want about your unemployment claim faster and easier.

More Improvements On the Way

The year isn’t over yet! These are just a few of the ways we're making it easier to access EDD benefits and services. We're continuing to improve EDD services so they're easier to use, faster, and more secure. Here's what’s next for Californians.

A better contact center experience. We'll make it easier to connect with the right team member by securely gathering information at the start of your call, helping you get the support you need faster.

An improved CalJOBS. We're making CalJOBS easier to use, more accessible, and better at connecting people with opportunities. Job seekers will be able to find jobs, explore training, build resumes, connect with employers, and access workforce services more easily. Employers will also have a better way to find qualified candidates and connect with California's workforce.

More language access. We're expanding information on our website in California's 14 most commonly spoken languages, making it easier for more Californians to find and understand the information they need.

Want to stay up to date on new services, improvements, and helpful resources? Sign up for our Benefiting Californians newsletter to stay in the know of all things EDD!