Government Communication clarifies reports on SAPS management costs

Government has noted a media article published in BusinessTech regarding the cost of senior management within the South African Police Service (SAPS). It is important to clarify that each of the 722 SAPS senior officials do not earn an annual salary of R5 million. The reporting lacks important context and may mislead the public regarding the remuneration of SAPS senior management. Government therefore wishes to place the correct facts on record.

Equally to other Departments, the salaries of SAPS senior officials are determined as per the directions from the Department of Public Service and Administration. For the 2025/2026 financial years, compensation to the amount of R1,331 billion was paid to the senior managers in SAPS inclusive of salaries, allowances and state contribution to pension and medical funds. The total annual cost to the State employing and supporting the senior officials may include employment-related costs, operational costs, administrative support, and other overheads that are critical in leadership positions. It should not be interpreted as personal remuneration of individual officials.

Critically, SAPS has the responsibility for policing more than 60 million people in South Africa, and therefore senior leadership positions are important to coordinate complex policing operations, responding to emerging security threats and supporting the thousands of frontline police officers who serve communities daily.

Government asserts that effectiveness of organisational structures must be measured against improved policing outcomes, stronger crime prevention efforts, and better service delivery. The recent crime statistics demonstrates that through sustained strategic leadership, the SAPS are delivering results in key crime categories. While, challenges exist, these gains are indicative of a capable and strong command structure in driving police operations.

Public scrutiny of government expenditure and the expectation to ensure funds distributed to policing result in safer communities, effective law enforcement and improved services are democratic provisions in South Africa.

Government remains committed to ensuring public resources are utilised efficiently and responsibly and remains committed to transparency and accountability.

Media enquiries:

Sandile Nene

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 712 2316

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

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