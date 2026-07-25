Government cautions against relying on unverified information

Government cautions the public against trusting or sharing unverified content relating to migration, as misinformation, disinformation and malinformation continue to pose a growing challenge to social cohesion and informed public discourse.

South Africa manages migration through established laws, policies and institutions while balancing national interests, human rights, public safety and regional commitments. However, the increasing spread of false and misleading information on social media platforms, messaging applications and unofficial websites is creating confusion, fear and division within communities.

Government recognises misinformation, disinformation and malinformation as a serious threat to social cohesion, public trust and nation-building, and remains committed to ensuring that the public has access to accurate, credible and verified information.

Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information shared without the intention to deceive. Disinformation is the deliberate creation and dissemination of false information intended to mislead, manipulate or create confusion.

Malinformation involves the deliberate use of genuine information that has been taken out of context, altered or selectively presented with the intention of causing harm.

During periods of heightened public interest, unverified information can spread rapidly, particularly when accompanied by manipulated images, edited videos, deepfakes or emotionally charged content designed to provoke public reaction.

False claims relating to migrants, border management, deportations, documentation processes, access to public services or law enforcement operations have the potential to inflame tensions, undermine confidence in public institutions and create unnecessary panic.

Government calls on all citizens and migrants living in South Africa to act responsibly when consuming and sharing information relating to migration.

Government urges all members of the public to verify information before sharing migration-related content. Citizens are encouraged to consume information from bona fide media houses and official government channels or a trusted fact-checking platform.

Rumours, anonymous voice notes, screenshots without context and unverified social media posts should not be regarded as reliable sources of information. Many fake websites and misleading online posts are intentionally designed to manipulate public opinion and encourage the rapid spread of false information.

Every person within the border of South Africa has a responsibility to communicate honestly, responsibly and respectfully, and to contribute to a society informed by facts rather than falsehoods.

Enquiries:

Sandile Nene, Acting Government Spokesperson: 083 712 2316

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson: 083 390 7147

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