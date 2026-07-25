President Cyril Ramaphosa notes court ruling on impeachment process

President Cyril Ramaphosa notes the Western Cape High Court’s granting today of the President’s urgent application to temporarily interdict and pause Section 89 impeachment proceedings by Parliament.

The President asked the court that impeachment proceedings be paused until the court finalises a separate application by the President for a review of an independent panel’s report on an incident at the President’s Phala Phala game farm.

President Ramaphosa respects the ruling handed down today, Friday, 24 July 2026.

The President reaffirms his respect of judicial independence and separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution. The President will continue to cooperate with and abide by processes of accountability.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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