Support Coordination and Intensive Support Coordination Training
These sessions are designed to provide guidance, policy updates, and skill development to support with managing caseloads effectively and confidently. Trainings will occur twice a month for up to 90 minutes. Participation and engagement are essential as we continue to adapt to changes in systems, guidance, and service delivery expectations. These sessions are intended to support, answer questions, and create spaces for sharing and learning.
Registration is required.
Each session will be conducted via Webex video conferencing online.
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