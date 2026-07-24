Weekly Traffic Update: July 24, 2026

Traffic change for Iowa Street project

Beginning Monday, July 27, City contractors will reopen the outside lanes of Iowa Street from 6th Street to Harvard Road and close the inside lanes on Iowa Street for the next phase of the project.

The City anticipates this project to end in September 2026, pending weather or other delays.

27th Street to close west of K-10 for sanitary sewer construction

Beginning Monday, August 3, City contractors will close 27th Street west of K-10 to construct a sanitary sewer.

This work will impact access to the Youth Sports Complex and the Rotary Arboretum during businesses hours. Crews will reopen 27th Street by 5:00 p.m. at the end of every day to allow access for evening activities at the Youth Sports Complex.

The City anticipates this work to end the week of August 3, pending weather or other delays.

W 25th Street to close from Holcom Park to east of Melrose Lane

Beginning Monday, July 27, City Contractors will close W 25th Street from Holcom Park to east of Melrose Lane for work associated with the annual street maintenance program.

The City anticipates this work to end late-September, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Safety Moment | Pedestrian islands

Pedestrian islands give people a safer place to pause while crossing the street. Instead of crossing multiple lanes of traffic all at once, pedestrians can cross one direction of traffic, wait in the island, and then finish crossing when it is safe.

These islands are especially helpful on wider streets, streets with higher traffic speeds or volumes, and locations where crossing may feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

By reducing the amount of time a person spends exposed to moving traffic, pedestrian islands help make crossings safer and more comfortable for everyone.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

The Weekly Traffic Update is shared each week to help residents, businesses, visitors, commuters, and community partners plan ahead for road closures, construction impacts, and transportation-related work in Lawrence.

Missed the last issue? View our previous Weekly Traffic Updates here: Weekly Traffic Update Archive